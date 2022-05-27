Everything coming to Call of Duty Mobile Season 5

Call of Duty Mobile’s Season 4 is set to end shortly, meaning the next season is on the way. Season 5 will be called Tropical Vision.

Every season gets its own theme, wherein the content tends to be linked to the theme. For example, Season 4, aka Wild Dogs, is centered around deserts. The season saw new maps, events, and operator skins all based on the desert theme.

It has been confirmed that Call of Duty Mobile Season 5: Tropical Vision will be visiting climates on the other end of the spectrum, specifically lush forests and ancient ruins.

Season 5 is locked in for release on June 1, 2022, at 5.00 PM PT. Here is everything that will be coming to Call of Duty Mobile when Season 5 launches.

All Call of Duty Mobile content coming to the game with Season 5

Revisiting an old map from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

The Apocalypse map was first introduced in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, so it may be recognizable to some players. It is a medium-sized map, but still small enough that matches will feature a much faster pace compared to some larger maps in the game. Players will have to keep their trigger finger at the ready considering the speed of the map.

The map itself has a tropical biome, along with ancient Aztec-like structures. The temple makes for a perfect spot, as does the forest itself, for hiding and converting tactics. However, the center has a natural choke point that, if the player is feeling particularly confident, will be ripe for potential gun fights.

New game mode, weapons, and operator Rampage

Call of Duty: Mobile @PlayCODMobile Revenge never felt so good!



Get the new operator Rampage, only in the premium Revenge never felt so good!Get the new operator Rampage, only in the premium #CODMobile Season 5 Battle Pass! 💪 😤 Revenge never felt so good!✨ Get the new operator Rampage, only in the premium #CODMobile Season 5 Battle Pass! https://t.co/CyJuIdOIM8

Call of Duty Mobile is also releasing a new game mode: Guns Blazing Encore, an 8v8 multiplayer mode. Players will be given the opportunity to use their custom loadouts, minus Scorestreaks and Operator Skills.

By eliminating enemy players, they’ll earn Fury, When enough has been earned, the player turns into a super-soldier. At that time, they’ll dual-wield Death Machines and have increased health until they die or run out of ammo. The first to 30 points wins the match.

Speaking of weapons, the Oden is making an appearance as a level 21 reward for the Battle Pass. Furthermore, this will be the first Battle Pass for Call of Duty Mobile led by a female cast.

Players will also be able to get their hands on Echo Grenades, which have the same effect as a Heartbeat Sensor. The Ghost perk is unaffected. Lastly, the RPD is receiving the Cooling Compressor Barrel attachment for more stable firing.

These are the new changes coming to Call of Duty Mobile. There will be a few quality-of-life changes to the UI. Of course, new skins will also be introduced to the COD Mobile store, along with the new operator Rampage, and a plethora of weapon blueprints, calling cards, and charms. To collect the most value, players may want to consider picking up COD Mobile's Battle Pass.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul