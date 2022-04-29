How to unlock Kali Sticks in COD Mobile Season 4: Wild Dogs

COD Mobile Season 4: Wild Dogs is now live, and players can explore the new season with all the new content that has been added. There is a brand new Battle Pass with 50 tiers worth of exclusive content. Furthermore, new weapons have been added to the game, which can be equipped on new maps like Satellite and Khandor Hideout.

Kali Sticks is the newest melee option, in the game and players have to unlock the base version of the weapon from Seasonal events. Players with deeper pockets can wait out for a week or so for the legendary version to drop.

Others can get grinding as Kali Sticks is currently locked under a few missions and players will have to grind them out in multiplayer lobbies to unlock.

Kali Sticks is from the Modern Warfare series and was quite the notorious melee option in Warzone before throwing knives became a sensation. Kali Sticks has fast mobility and can quickly kill due to its high fire rate.

All missions to unlock Kali Sticks in COD Mobile Season 4: Wild Dogs

COD Mobile players will find a particular event to unlock the Kali Sticks in the Seasonal events tab. Along with the new melee weapon, they will also be able to unlock multiple other cosmetics, including an operator skin.

Below are all the missions that players need to complete to unlock Kali Sticks in Season 4: Wild Dogs:

Throw five Flashbang Grenades in multiplayer matches Use the UAV scorestreak three times in multiplayer matches Earn 1000 scorestreak points in multiplayer matches Kill five enemies with melee weapons in multiplayer matches Kill 10 enemies with the Shadow Blade operator skill in multiplayer matches (Available in the Credit Store) Earn the Backstabber Medal twice in multiplayer matches Kill 15 enemies with Kali Sticks in multiplayer matches

Apart from the new Kali Sticks, players will also unlock a ton of Battle Pass XP with each mission and therefore progress quickly in the new Battle Pass for Season 4: Wild Dogs.

COD Mobile players who have not unlocked the Shadow Blade operator skill will not be able to complete these missions. However, if they have enough Credits, players can acquire the Shadow Blade operator skill for free.

All the above missions need to be completed within the current season to unlock the Kali Sticks in COD Mobile.

