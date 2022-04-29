All Battle Pass free and paid tiers for COD Mobile Season 4

COD Mobile Season 4 is out, and players can explore all the new content that has been added to the game. With a brand new Battle Pass with 50 tiers of content, new weapons, and new maps and modes, there is a lot to explore in the latest season update. Season 4: Wild Dogs update went out a couple of days early and the weapon stats have also been balanced. A new meta is supposedly emerging and players will have to dive deeper into the season to find it out.

Season 4: Wild Dogs is set in the desert, and multiple items from Modern Warfare titles are making an appearance. Farah and Ghost have been added to the Battle Pass, and a Black Ops 4 sniper can also be unlocked from the free Battle Pass.

The Battle Pass is an exclusive seasonal item and players will have to unlock it within the remaining days of the season to acquire all the cosmetics from the 50 tiers. However, only premium pass owners will be able to unlock all the tiers in the pass.

All free and premium tiers in COD Mobile Season 4: Wild Dogs Battle Pass

The Battle Pass has both premium and free tiers, and players will have to purchase COD Points to unlock the premium pass.

Below are all the cosmetics that players can unlock from the free Battle Pass in Season 4:

Frag Grenade- Green Rust

Clown- Green Rust

Chicom- Sand Tracks

New lethal equipment- Contact Grenade

Molotov Cocktail- Green Rust

Scout- Green Rust

New functional sniper rifle- Koshka

AK117- Sand Tracks

XPR-50- Sand Tracks

Calling Card- Desolate Pyramid

Defender- Green Rust

J358- Sand Tracks

Sticker- Geometric Explosion

Charm- Cobra Head

Snowboard- Green Rust

Apart from these items, players will also be able to unlock a ton of store credits that they can spend in the COD Mobile Credits Shop.

Premium Battle Pass tiers

AS-VAL- Heat Shield

Ghost- Apparition

Emote- Weather the Storm

Calling Card- Arid Artillery

Cluster Grenade- Oasis

Muscle Car- Oasis

Frame- Sandpike

Swordfish- Arid Shroud

Operator skin- Roach

Wingsuit- Oasis

LK24- Oasis

Trap Master- Oasis

Avatar- Undying Loyalty

Sticker- Snake Charmer

Charm- Combat Camel

QXR- Sandpike

Holger-26- Serpentine Sands

Axe- Oasis

Parachute- Oasis

Backpack- Rig Satchel

Tank- Oasis

Farah- Desert Sentinel

Koshka- Skiff Shot

Desperado- Oasis

Thumper- Oasis

Apart from the above items, players will also earn back the entire cost of the COD points required to purchase the pass. They can use it to purchase any item from the COD Mobile Store or the next season's Battle Pass.

