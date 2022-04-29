All Battle Pass free and paid tiers for COD Mobile Season 4

COD Mobile Season 4 is out, and players can explore all the new content that has been added to the game. With a brand new Battle Pass with 50 tiers of content, new weapons, and new maps and modes, there is a lot to explore in the latest season update. Season 4: Wild Dogs update went out a couple of days early and the weapon stats have also been balanced. A new meta is supposedly emerging and players will have to dive deeper into the season to find it out.
Season 4: Wild Dogs is set in the desert, and multiple items from Modern Warfare titles are making an appearance. Farah and Ghost have been added to the Battle Pass, and a Black Ops 4 sniper can also be unlocked from the free Battle Pass.
The Battle Pass is an exclusive seasonal item and players will have to unlock it within the remaining days of the season to acquire all the cosmetics from the 50 tiers. However, only premium pass owners will be able to unlock all the tiers in the pass.
All free and premium tiers in COD Mobile Season 4: Wild Dogs Battle Pass
The Battle Pass has both premium and free tiers, and players will have to purchase COD Points to unlock the premium pass.
Below are all the cosmetics that players can unlock from the free Battle Pass in Season 4:
- Frag Grenade- Green Rust
- Clown- Green Rust
- Chicom- Sand Tracks
- New lethal equipment- Contact Grenade
- Molotov Cocktail- Green Rust
- Scout- Green Rust
- New functional sniper rifle- Koshka
- AK117- Sand Tracks
- XPR-50- Sand Tracks
- Calling Card- Desolate Pyramid
- Defender- Green Rust
- J358- Sand Tracks
- Sticker- Geometric Explosion
- Charm- Cobra Head
- Snowboard- Green Rust
Apart from these items, players will also be able to unlock a ton of store credits that they can spend in the COD Mobile Credits Shop.
Premium Battle Pass tiers
- AS-VAL- Heat Shield
- Ghost- Apparition
- Emote- Weather the Storm
- Calling Card- Arid Artillery
- Cluster Grenade- Oasis
- Muscle Car- Oasis
- Frame- Sandpike
- Swordfish- Arid Shroud
- Operator skin- Roach
- Wingsuit- Oasis
- LK24- Oasis
- Trap Master- Oasis
- Avatar- Undying Loyalty
- Sticker- Snake Charmer
- Charm- Combat Camel
- QXR- Sandpike
- Holger-26- Serpentine Sands
- Axe- Oasis
- Parachute- Oasis
- Backpack- Rig Satchel
- Tank- Oasis
- Farah- Desert Sentinel
- Koshka- Skiff Shot
- Desperado- Oasis
- Thumper- Oasis
Apart from the above items, players will also earn back the entire cost of the COD points required to purchase the pass. They can use it to purchase any item from the COD Mobile Store or the next season's Battle Pass.