All weapon adjustments Patch Notes for COD Mobile Season 4: Wild Dogs multiplayer

COD Mobile Season 4: Wild Dogs update is out and players can update the game from their app store, depending upon the operating system of their device. The update might also appear in-game for some players in different regions. A new update for the season always arrives early before the launch of the new season and also brings new balance changes for weapons in the game.

Call of Duty: Mobile @PlayCODMobile



Find out in 🧐🌪 Can you tell friend from foe in the eye of the storm?Find out in #CODMobile Season 4: Wild Dogs, going live 4/27 at 5PM PT! 🧐🌪 Can you tell friend from foe in the eye of the storm?🐕 Find out in #CODMobile Season 4: Wild Dogs, going live 4/27 at 5PM PT! https://t.co/8nuSqoMRAY

Season 4: Wild Dogs will see new maps, a brand new Battle Pass with 50 tiers of exclusive content, new weapons, game modes, and a lot more being added to the game. The balance changes for the weapons, however, do not wait for the new season to start. With one day left in Season 3, all the new weapon balance changes arriving with a new meta are also underway.

COD Mobile players can adjust their loadouts after reviewing all the balance changes made to the meta weapons. Also, some forgotten weapons have been reviewed and buffed in this new update.

Patch Notes for the weapon adjustments in COD Mobile Season 4: Wild Dogs

The patch notes have been taken from the in-game notice provided to players while logging into the game. All players can view the entire patch notes for Season 4 from the in-game notifications tab.

Call of Duty: Mobile @PlayCODMobile Make every shot count!



Earn the new Koshka bolt action sniper in the Make every shot count!Earn the new Koshka bolt action sniper in the #CODMobile Season 4 Battle Pass! 🔫 💯 Make every shot count!🎁 Earn the new Koshka bolt action sniper in the #CODMobile Season 4 Battle Pass! https://t.co/xjurCkjoE5

Balance adjustments

Multiplayers

Kilo 141

Damage multiplier to the head: Reduced

Shooting range: Reduced

PDW-57

Shooting range: Adjusted

ADS spread: Reduced

Damage multiplier to the leg and hip: Increased

LMG

Scope speed: Increased for S36, UL736, RPD, M4LMG, Chopper, Holger26, Hades and PKM

RPD

Medium and long distance damage: Increased

Chicom Enhanced

Default magazine capacity: Increased

39-Round magazine capacity: Increased

45-Round magazine capacity: Increased

Mid-Range damage: Increased

Damage multiplier to the head: Increased

Damage multiplier to the upper arm: Increased

M21 EBR

The damage multiplier to the upper chest and arms has been increased to ensure that the enemy can be killed with one shot to the upper body at close range.

The mid-range and lower body damage has been reduced. The requirements for the control ability in the Battle Royale have been improved.

Shooting range: Adjusted

Base damage: Adjusted

Damage multiplier to the upper chest and arm: Increased

Shorty

The Shorty’s projectile dispersion in the medium and short-range has been optimized to make it more stable when aiming accurately.

Thumper

Weapon switching speed: Reduced

Reload speed: Reduced

Sprint-to-fire speed: Reduced

The above adjustments are live and players can check out the numbers in the training room. However, the meta still stands with the Kilo-141 and MAC-10. CBR4 is also a great option after the M13 nerf in this COD Mobile season.

