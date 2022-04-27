COD Mobile launches a new AK117 legendary days before the launch of Season 4

COD Mobile is not letting players put their wallets down as more legendary weapons are being pushed out than ever before. Just after the Rytec legendary blueprint made an appearance last week, another new blueprint was added to the store for players to use.

AK117 is one of the OG weapons from back in the day that is still quite impressive in both multiplayer and Battle Royale. If you're a fan of the weapon, you might be glad to learn that the assault rifle has yet another legendary blueprint.

Though the gun is not the meta in the current season, AK117 still stands a chance against other weapons if built correctly in Gunsmith. The low recoil on the weapon makes it a favorite of players who have been using it since the launch of the game back in 2019.

Call of Duty: Mobile @PlayCODMobile



Get your sweat on and feel the beat with Portnova - Fitness Instructor, available in the 🥵 🏋️‍♂️ A 1-2-3-4! Squat! Lunge! Emote!Get your sweat on and feel the beat with Portnova - Fitness Instructor, available in the #CODMobile store 4/26 5pm PT! 🥵 🏋️‍♂️ A 1-2-3-4! Squat! Lunge! Emote!🎶 Get your sweat on and feel the beat with Portnova - Fitness Instructor, available in the #CODMobile store 4/26 5pm PT! https://t.co/pDtVqa3Pmr

Apart from the AK117 legendary blueprint, players will also get a chance to unlock other items from the lucky draw, including a new character skin called Portnova.

Yirina Portnova was the exclusive operator of the Warsaw Pact faction in Black Ops Cold War.

All items in the Total Body lucky draw in COD Mobile Season 3

The Total Body draw is available now in COD Mobile Season 3, and players can unlock 10 different themed items in the draw, including the AK117 legendary weapons blueprint.

Players who are choosy about their weapon skins will appreciate that the new AK117 blueprint has multiple kill combos. This means the effects produced by the weapon will change with the number of kills the player gets with it.

The legendary blueprint features a custom ironsight that makes it easier to aim and land consistent shots on the target. With low damage weapons like the AK117, players need to go for headshots, and a custom ironsight can help with that.

Below are all the items players can purchase in the Total Body Draw in COD Mobile Season 3:

Calling Card- Sweatbands and Hand Grenades

Molotov Cocktail- Cosmic Beat

Motorcycle- Cosmic Beat

Wingsuit- Cosmic Beat

Emote- 100% Brainpower

Charm- Average Workout Enjoyer

Razorback- Cosmic Beat

Boxing Gloves- Cosmic Beat

Portnova- Fitness Instructor

AK117- Dazzling Rhythm

The odds of getting the character skin and the Dazzling Rhythm blueprint are the lowest, and players can expect to pull those two items last unless they turn out to be very, very lucky.

The Total Body draw is expected to last a week after the launch of the new Season 4: Wild Dogs.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh