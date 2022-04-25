COD Mobile Season 4: Kali Sticks first look and stats revealed

COD Mobile has many annoying weapons, both ranged and melee, which are quite potent in games. Currently, there are quite a few melee weapons and players often abuse them in matches to get easy kills. The Katana and Boxing Gloves are the most notorious melee weapons in the current meta.

The best and worst part about melee weapons is that they let players instantly kill an enemy in a single contact. This makes them the most broken close range weapon, as all players have to do is hit the body of the enemy to get a kill. Interestingly, there are no hitmarkers when it comes to melee kills in multiplayer. And now, COD Mobile Season 4 is adding yet another melee weapon to that list and this might be a new favorite for the community.

Kali Sticks will be added to the game next season and players will be able to unlock the new melee weapon from the challenges for free. Additionally, its legendary version will be released in a special lucky draw.

Kali Sticks from COD Mobile Season 4: Fast and long range menace

Players who have followed Warzone and Modern Warfare 2019 will be aware of Kali Sticks and how broken this melee weapon can be in close range combat. Before the throwing knife became a rage in the Warzone community, Kali Sticks was the preferred secondary weapon to get quick kills in close combat.

Kali Sticks gameplay preview by the developers

It was described as it has relatively fast attack speed and relatively large hit area.

Kali Sticks will be added to the mobile title in Season 4: Wild Dogs and players can expect it to create some havoc in ranked multiplayer and camo grind lobbies. Battle Royale players need not worry as melee weapons are not that broken in that mode and can easily be countered with movement.

The chinese version of the game has already posted an introductory video for the Kali Sticks, with devs defining the sticks as a fast-attack melee weapon with long range. This means it will be easy to spam with a high fire-rate, a feature that is also available for Boxing Gloves.

Furthermore, long range means it will be able to hit at a distance of 5 to 6 meters, similar to the Katana pre-nerf. Players should consider pairing the new Koshka sniper rifle with the Kali Sticks for a movement boost.

COD Mobile Season 4: Wild Dogs releases on April 28 at the usual update times in every region.

