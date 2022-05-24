COD Mobile officially announces Season 5: Tropical Vision

Things are changing in the world of COD Mobile as the new content drop for Season 5 has just been announced. Players will be able to experience new modes, operator skins, weapons, and much more as Season 4 comes to an end in a week's time.

Season 5: Tropical Vision is another jungle-themed season and is appearing for the second time in the title. Previously, players were gifted with a jungle theme Battle Pass season when the Terminal multiplayer map was first released back in 2021.

In the upcoming season, players will also be able to explore another new mythic weapon after the AK-47 turned heads last season. Furthermore, a new map from Black Ops Cold War is also being added to the game. Read on to find out all that is new in Season 5.

Top highlights from the upcoming COD Mobile Season 5:Tropical Vision content drop

New map: Apocalypse

Apocalypse from Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War is coming to COD Mobile in Season 5. Players will enjoy the deceptive jungle setting on this medium-to-close range map. This map is meant for aggressive play, and the central portion is where most of the exchanges are expected to take place. While it is not confirmed if this map will be in the ranked pool, players can expect some dedicated playlists for Apocalypse next season.

New weapon: Oden

The Oden assault rifle is coming to the game next season and is a bullpup rifle that hits extremely hard but has a slow fire rate. This rifle has the capability to kill enemies with two shots. A mythic version of this rifle will also be added to the game sometime next season. The first look at the mythic Oden can be seen in the tweet below.

New game mode: Guns Blazing Encore

Players will also be able to play a new multiplayer mode called Guns Blazing Encore. In this mode, teams who reach a score of 30 will win the match. Scorestreaks and Operator Skill will be disabled, but one player from the team will turn into a super-soldier by churning points. Super-soldiers will be able to wield akimbo Death Machines and go on a rampage.

Season 5: Tropical Vision releases on June 2, 2022, and players can expect the update to drop a couple of days prior to the launch date of the new COD Mobile season.

