×
Create
Notifications

COD Mobile teases new map from Black Ops Cold War for Season 5

Enjoy a new Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War map in the upcoming COD Mobile Season 5 update (Image via Activision)
Enjoy a new Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War map in the upcoming COD Mobile Season 5 update (Image via Activision)
Avhinandan Chakraborty
Avhinandan Chakraborty
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 18, 2022 04:56 PM IST
News

COD Mobile Season 5 is slowly inching closer, and players are gearing up to welcome a huge content drop in both Multiplayer and Battle Royale. New modes, major UI changes, new weapons, and a lot more are expected to be added to the game in the upcoming season.

In light of the upcoming season, official teasers are also being released. In a recent Twitter post, a Black Ops Cold War map was teased on Twitter and has led to a lot of speculation on what players can expect in the upcoming season.

@PlayCODMobile Apocalypse from Black Ops Cold War https://t.co/oBT1JfFlrb

In recent seasons, Call of Duty Mobile has included a ton of content from the Black Ops Cold War title from 2020. In Season 4 itself, players got to explore the Satellite map from the game in Ground War mode. In the upcoming seasons, players can expect more content to be pulled from the recent Call of Duty titles, including Call of Duty Vanguard.

Apocalypse coming to COD Mobile in Season 5 update

The official COD Mobile Twitter account for the global version of the game has posted a teaser of a map that can only be perceived if scrutinized minutely.

🤫 🙊 What secrets hide in the jungle?🌴 Prepare for the trek, coming to #CODMobile Season 5! https://t.co/gZA1mJcreY

For those out of the loop, Apocalypse is a multiplayer map in Black Ops Cold War that was also featured in the Zombies mode for the same title. It is a medium-sized map and has a ton of angles on both low and high ground. The map is set in Laos, where a lot of the Nova 6 drama with Adler and Roach took place.

youtube-cover

It will be interesting to see which modes are allowed on this map for the mobile title. Respawn is the usual choice in Apocalypse but Search and Destroy, Headquarters and other modes might be fun as well.

There is also a picturesque temple located in the jungle on this map. While the gold esthetic and natural colors that adorn this map are enticing, it’s best not to get too distracted because enemies are most likely to be aggressive about their objectives in a match.

Also Read Article Continues below

While players may find SMGs as the ideal choice for this map, assault rifles can also be used to hold lanes. With just a couple of weeks left until Season 5 drops, players can expect Apocalypse to be added to the major season update.

Edited by Danyal Arabi
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी