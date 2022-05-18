COD Mobile teases new map from Black Ops Cold War for Season 5

COD Mobile Season 5 is slowly inching closer, and players are gearing up to welcome a huge content drop in both Multiplayer and Battle Royale. New modes, major UI changes, new weapons, and a lot more are expected to be added to the game in the upcoming season.

In light of the upcoming season, official teasers are also being released. In a recent Twitter post, a Black Ops Cold War map was teased on Twitter and has led to a lot of speculation on what players can expect in the upcoming season.

In recent seasons, Call of Duty Mobile has included a ton of content from the Black Ops Cold War title from 2020. In Season 4 itself, players got to explore the Satellite map from the game in Ground War mode. In the upcoming seasons, players can expect more content to be pulled from the recent Call of Duty titles, including Call of Duty Vanguard.

Apocalypse coming to COD Mobile in Season 5 update

The official COD Mobile Twitter account for the global version of the game has posted a teaser of a map that can only be perceived if scrutinized minutely.

For those out of the loop, Apocalypse is a multiplayer map in Black Ops Cold War that was also featured in the Zombies mode for the same title. It is a medium-sized map and has a ton of angles on both low and high ground. The map is set in Laos, where a lot of the Nova 6 drama with Adler and Roach took place.

It will be interesting to see which modes are allowed on this map for the mobile title. Respawn is the usual choice in Apocalypse but Search and Destroy, Headquarters and other modes might be fun as well.

There is also a picturesque temple located in the jungle on this map. While the gold esthetic and natural colors that adorn this map are enticing, it’s best not to get too distracted because enemies are most likely to be aggressive about their objectives in a match.

While players may find SMGs as the ideal choice for this map, assault rifles can also be used to hold lanes. With just a couple of weeks left until Season 5 drops, players can expect Apocalypse to be added to the major season update.

Edited by Danyal Arabi