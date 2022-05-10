COD Mobile leaks hint at mythic Oden assault rifle for upcoming seasons

COD Mobile Season 4: Wild Dogs is live and almost halfway done. Players are currently busy grinding the ranks, exploring the new legendary character, and completing the Battle Pass. However, the upcoming season draws ever closer, and a huge content drop can be expected for Season 5.

Season 5 will see new weapons make it to the game, and leaks for the brand new content are out. New mythic weapons, legendary characters, and a lot more can be expected in the upcoming seasons.

The developers have added two new weapons to the game in the current season: the Koshka sniper rifle and Kali Sticks melee. Both can be unlocked for free by grinding the Battle Pass and completing missions.

Next season, a new assault rifle is expected to steal the show based on the latest leaks. With the World Championships underway, only time will tell how the new weapons will shape the competitive meta in the game.

Oden mythic weapon blueprint potentially coming to COD Mobile in Season 5

Popular COD Mobile leakers have provided images from the test server game files, which clearly show the Oden in the inventory for the next season. Since players got a new legendary character this season, a mythic blueprint of the new assault rifle will likely be released in the upcoming season.

Leakers On Duty @LeakersOnDuty Mythic Blueprint for New Rifle Weapon Added to Test Server Files; "Oden - Divine Smite" Mythic Blueprint for New Rifle Weapon Added to Test Server Files; "Oden - Divine Smite" https://t.co/aUDKCmaYsn

"Oden-Divine Smith" is the current placeholder title for the mythic blueprint. This might not be the final name of the weapon and will most likely change when the final version is added to the game in the upcoming season.

Leakers On Duty @LeakersOnDuty Oden Gameplay. Slow firing Assault Rifle but packs a punch. Oden Gameplay. Slow firing Assault Rifle but packs a punch. https://t.co/5IaV4EDo19

The Oden is a bullpup assault rifle that has featured extensively in Call of Duty Modern Warfare. It is a slow-hitting rifle that deals huge damage per shot. Players will find similarities between the Oden and the existing Man-O-War (MoW) assault rifle.

However, the fire rate of the Oden can be expected to be lower than the MoW. Players can expect the new weapon to come with attachments that might make a difference to the fire rate.

Damage will be a key factor for the Oden as players can easily sit back and beam enemies at long ranges. Based on the test server stats, the Oden will be able to eliminate enemies with just a single headshot, followed up with a body shot.

As Season 5 comes closer to its launch, players can expect more information to be uploaded to the test server. Season 5 of COD Mobile is expected to be released in the final week of May 2022.

Edited by Danyal Arabi