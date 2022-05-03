Best loadout for the Koshka in COD Mobile Season 4

COD Mobile has released a new weapon in Season 4: Wild Dogs, and it is the Koshka sniper rifle from Black Ops 4. There is also a new melee option in the game, which players can unlock from Seasonal events.

However, Koshka has turned a few heads with mobility and accuracy. Snipers released into the game have struggled to keep up with OG ones like DLQ-33 and Locus.

Call of Duty: Mobile @PlayCODMobile Shoot your shot!



Learn how to master the new bolt action Koshka sniper, available in the #CODMobile Battle Pass!

However, Koshka might be a game-changer as it has proven to have a few qualities snipers usually like.

This Black Ops 4 sniper has good mobility and accuracy if the shots are lined up in the correct hitboxes. It also allows for good movement and no-scope features in the movement-induced gunsmith build.

Before players can hype up the ranked lobbies with the new sniper in Season 4: Wild Dogs, they need to unlock the base version of the Koshka from the free Battle Pass.

How to unlock the Koshka in COD Mobile Season 4 and best gunsmith loadout for it

To unlock the new sniper in COD Mobile Season 4, players will have to grind the Battle Pass for the season. The base version of the new sniper rifle is locked in tier 21 of the free Battle Pass. The Battle Pass can be unlocked by grinding the game in all modes.

Usually, Battle Royale provides more Battle Pass XP than other modes, but it depends on whether players survive long enough in the game. Completing Seasonal and Featured challenges can also be a great way to grind the Battle Pass.

Best gunsmith loadout for Koshka sniper rifle in Season 4

The best way to use the Koshka sniper rifle is to abuse its movement and quick scope. Players who like to hardscope or play passive will not benefit much from this build.

Gunsmith loadout for Koshka by Miney CODM (Image via Discord/ Miney)

The gunsmith loadout given below will reduce the accuracy of the sniper overall but boost the mobility. This build is also used by pro COD Mobile player Miney and is famous for his aggressive sniping abilities.

Use the following attachments for the most aggressive Koshka loadout:

Barrel- MIP Light Barrel (Short)

Stock- Mobility Stock

Perk- Fast Switch

Laser- Fast Aim Laser

Rear Grip- Stippled Grip Tape

Players can opt out of the Fast Switch perk if they do not have the habit of switching to a secondary weapon while using a sniper. Furthermore, this loadout will also bring a lot of unexpected hit markers due to the reduced accuracy. COD Mobile players might need to quickly follow up with their shots to complete kills.

