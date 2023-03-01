“Here’s my cry for help” - Ludwig reveals getting robbed, says burglars stole his 1997 Subaru Sambar van

YouTube streamer Ludwig Ahgren suffered a devastating loss during a power outage in Los Angeles. He was robbed of his beloved 1997 Subaru Sambar minivan, which he had described as his "dream car."
The streamer uploaded a five-minute-long YouTube video detailing what had happened. According to Ludwig, the burglar had entered one of his warehouses, which was open and unguarded due to the power outage, and somehow managed to steal the car.
Despite notifying the Los Angeles Police Department about the stolen vehicle, Ludwig expressed doubts about it being recovered and turned to his followers for help. He stated:
"Here’s my cry for help."
Ludwig shares story of stolen "Dream Car," reveals last known location
Ludwig took to his secondary YouTube channel (Mogul Mail) to recount the unfortunate event. The streamer revealed that one of his most prized possessions, a 1997 Subaru Sambar van, was stolen on a rainy evening in Los Angeles, which resulted in a power outage. The 27-year-old recounted:
"When the rain happened, the power went out and I know this because Aiden, who was at the warehouse, was locked there."
He revealed that Aiden had to call for help:
"Eventually, since the breaker didn't work, Zipper, the guy who produces our podcast (The Yard), saved Aiden and got him out of there, Private Ryan style."
He continued:
"The only issue is because they helped Aiden open the gate, the gate stayed open. And through this rain storm, a thief in the night came to our warehouse, went into my car, somehow jacked it."
Despite the car only costing a few thousand dollars, the streamer said it was close to his heart and didn't wish to replace it with a new one.
He disclosed that he had contacted the authorities regarding the stolen vehicle but expressed a lack of confidence in their ability to recover it, citing their other pressing responsibilities.
He has, however, provided an update regarding the car's location. He tweeted:
Ludwig is not the only streamer whose car was stolen recently. YouTuber Ali "Myth" said his Audi S5 had also been stolen. He was, however, able to recover it without the help of the authorities. To read more about Myth's incredible account, click here.
