"No need to spread lies" - MrBeast hits back after job posting for a "Mini Beast Product Zoner" with $8-per-hour pay goes viral

On March 7, 2023, YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" went viral after he responded to a tweet featuring a job posting for a "Mini Beast Product Zoner" at Walmart. Twitter user @JUNlPER shared a screenshot of the job description, tagged the content creator, and said:

"What the absolute hell."

A few hours later, the YouTuber responded to the social media update, saying he was fine with people criticizing him, but there was no need to "spread lies." He said:

"I'm all for dunking on me, but no need to spread lies."

"I'm all for dunking on me, but no need to spread lies."

"I'll apply tbh" - Fans react to MrBeast's response to viral job posting

According to the job description shared on Twitter, the "Mini Beast Product Zoner" position at Walmart offers a starting pay of $8 per hour. The full-time position requires the applicant, who will be in charge of organizing MrBeast's products at the store, to be at least 14 years of age.

An excerpt from the job posting read:

"This position is responsible for organizing all MrBeast products. An individual must be able to successfully perform the essential functions of..."

Twitter user @JUNlPER's update about it went viral, garnering 19.6k likes and over 275 fan reactions. One community member inquired if this was a "fake post":

@JUNlPER responded by saying that it was not:

Another Twitter user wondered why the Kansas native was seemingly "hiring children":

14 years old… mr beast why are you hiring children

One fan expressed surprise at the requirements mentioned in the job description and wrote:

MrBeast also responded to the tweet, saying there was no need to "spread lies." @JUNlPER then replied, claiming that the post was genuine and that they could back up their claims:

"It's real. I would never spread lies as a journalist. I can verify this."

"It's real. I would never spread lies as a journalist. I can verify this."

The YouTuber's response attracted a lot of traction, with numerous community members reacting. One Twitter user said they would apply for the position:

"I'll apply tbh (to be honest)."

Twitter user @Aldrend1 lauded the internet personality by saying:

Milkman Assassin @Aldrend1 @MrBeast @JUNlPER

I just want you to know that a lot of people do appreciate your deeds and hope you continue doing it

Please dont let folks on twitter make you think less of yourself

I just want you to know that a lot of people do appreciate your deeds and hope you continue doing it

Please dont let folks on twitter make you think less of yourself

I think youre doing great and hope you continue helping folks and inspire others to do more for others

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

So the entire job is just organizing Mr. Beast products on a Walmart shelves for 8 hours a day. That's the whole job? So I get paid minimum wage for essentially standing around all day? Where the hell do I sign up lol

I used to work for a merchandising company that was tasked with doing basically this job exactly, just for a number of different brands and clients. I was at least paid $13 lol

This is not the first time MrBeast has faced criticism from the online community. He recently received backlash after uploading a video in which he helped cure 1,000 people of blindness.

The content creator addressed the Twitter community by saying he will give away all of his money before he dies:

Twitter - Rich people should help others with their money



Me - Okay, I'll use my money to help people and I promise to give away all my money before I die. Every single penny.



Twitter - MrBeast bad

In another instance, the 24-year-old was accused of having a "toxic workplace culture" by his former YouTube editor. Readers interested in learning more about the controversy can click here.

