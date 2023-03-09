“People on Twitter will somehow be upset” - Fans react as MrBeast releases new charity video featuring African kids

Popular YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast," who is known for his philanthropic efforts, recently announced that he funded sight-restoring cataract surgery for 1000 people. Earlier today (March 9, 2023), he released another charitable video on his secondary channel, Beast Philanthropy. In the video, he and his team can be seen giving away 20,000 pairs of shoes to children in South Africa.

The video was met with varied reactions from the online community, with many people praising MrBeast's continued commitment to making a positive impact in the world.

After much contention due to his previous philanthropic deed, one Twitter user sarcastically commented:

"People on Twitter will somehow be upset about 20,000 kids getting free shoes lol"

MrBeast has a well-established history of engaging in charitable activities. His philanthropic efforts range from building houses for the homeless to funding cataract operations for people in need.

In his latest endeavor, the content creator turned his attention to underprivileged children in South Africa who are forced to walk barefoot to school. He said in the video:

"Because of the extreme poverty in rural towns walking barefoot is the only option, which means they have to walk miles over harsh terrains, broken glass and contaminated water."

The YouTuber revealed that working with a Johannesburg-based non-profit organization named Barefoot No More helped him reach out to schools in South Africa to eradicate the need to walk barefoot.

What the internet had to say about MrBeast's video

MrBeast's latest video has been making waves on social media. It was uploaded less than 12 hours ago but has already garnered almost a million views.

Here are some relevant reactions left under the video:

The video idea has also been shared across social media platforms, and fans have been quick to express their opinions on it. Here are some reactions on Twitter:

☀️ @wstgoat7 @JakeSucky He could’ve done a bit better I mean shoes? Really? That’s barley anything @JakeSucky He could’ve done a bit better I mean shoes? Really? That’s barley anything

Day @Day_vlr @JakeSucky I don't think anybody is upset that he is buying stuff for people in need, but the fact that we have mulit-millionaires donating stuff for content might question society (I like Mr Beast for the most part) @JakeSucky I don't think anybody is upset that he is buying stuff for people in need, but the fact that we have mulit-millionaires donating stuff for content might question society (I like Mr Beast for the most part)

Realism Esports @realism_esports @JakeSucky Twitter will say what they want but at the end of the day he did something good. @JakeSucky Twitter will say what they want but at the end of the day he did something good.

RhawketS @RhawketS @JakeSucky people should not be angry at mr beast, people should be angry at the system that makes mr beast have to do this. and i think his is a vast majority of people that are angry. @JakeSucky people should not be angry at mr beast, people should be angry at the system that makes mr beast have to do this. and i think his is a vast majority of people that are angry.

Despite his commendable charitable efforts, MrBeast's videos have also incited a lot of debate and conversation. For instance, after funding cataract surgeries for 1000 people in America in a previous video, there was a lot of discussion about whether the government should take more responsibility for providing medical care for citizens rather than leaving it to a YouTuber.

Regardless of the debate, the content creator's efforts have undoubtedly made a difference in the lives of many individuals. His actions serve as a reminder that anyone can make a positive impact in the world, regardless of their platform or resources.

