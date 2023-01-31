"He is literally the Antichrist": MrBeast blind video controversy explained amid wild backlash 

YouTuber MrBeast is best known for his extravagant news-breaking videos. He recently created a video where he helped 1000 people gain vision through surgeries. Despite it seeming like an admirable gesture, netizens took to social media claiming that the content creator was doing the work of the devil. They went on to brand him the "antichrist."

Ardent social media users are well aware of social media personality, MrBeast. The YouTube mogul is best known for his elaborate stunts, pranks and challenges. His recent Squid Games recreation became world news. However, his most recent video titled- 1,000 Blind People See for the First Time has garnered mixed reactions.

As the title suggests, several people underwent phacoemulification surgery which would help them regain their vision. In the same, a cataract, which clouds the normally clear lens of the eye is vacuumed out. Following this, the cataract is replaced with a new artificial lens allowing one to see.

Along with the surgeries, certain patients were gifted $10,000 or more. Others were given a Tesla for free as well. MrBeast also made a donation of $100,000 to the optical surgeon’s practice where the people got their surgeries.

At the time of writing this article, the eight-minute long video had garnered over 56 million views in just two days.

MrBeast’s 1,000 Blind People See for the First Time video explored

In the gripping video, emotions ran high. Viewers got a glimpse into the lives of the patients. They also could watch the people’s reactions when they took off their bandages post-surgery and saw their surroundings for the first time.

Several of the people expectedly got emotional. One man, who was blind for 62 years, expressed gratitude towards MrBeast for the procedure. Another man who lost his job because his vision was impaired was thrilled to be able to work again. A teenage boy who has been blind since his birth was ecstatic to be able to drive for the first time.

People from across the world, including those from the U.S., Mexico, Brazil, Vietnam, Kenya, Jamaica, etc., were able to see again thanks to MrBeast at the end of the video.

MrBeast receives backlash following video’s release

Despite the content creator putting in an honest effort for a good cause, internet users felt like the YouTuber created the video and helped blind people solely for online traction. Many stated that the video seemed like a gimmick. Others also claimed that the 24 year old was doing the job of the “antichrist” by giving people vision purely out of greed. Several tweets about the same took over Twitter. A few reactions read:

Jacksonville ophthalmologist shares his experience working with MrBeast

Dr. Jeff Levenson said in an interview with CNN that he was approached by the YouTuber's team in September to gather a list of people who were in need of the surgery but did not have the finances to fund it. Levenson revealed that he performed surgeries on a group of 40 people in 11 hours. He also connected the YouTuber’s team to SEE International who would provide free eyecare to people worldwide.

Despite the content creator garnering some backlash online, the ophthalmologist behind the project noted that the YouTuber's efforts were inspirational and could change lives. He said:

“If MrBeast can light a fire, and if we can get governmental and private support behind it, we can end half of all the blindness in the world. Without all that much cost, and with incredible gains in human productivity and human potential.”

The YouTuber had not responded to the backlash at the time of writing this article.

