5 times MrBeast took the internet by storm

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" is easily one of the most recognizable personalities on the internet. Ten years after starting his main YouTube channel, the 24-year-old has established himself as the face of the Google-owned video-sharing platform.

Jimmy has created and produced numerous viral content throughout his career. In this list, we'll take a deep dive into some of his most-watched and sensational moments that took the internet by storm.

5 times MrBeast went viral and shook the internet

5) MrBeast's Squid Game in the real-life video

The content creator's most popular video to date is titled "$456,000 Squid Game In Real Life!" The 25-minute video featured Jimmy recreating the fan-favorite Squid Game and inviting 456 YouTubers to participate:

"I've recreated every single set from Squid Game in real life, and whichever one of these 456 people survives the longest will win 456 Grand!"

Following the epic conclusion, MrBeast announced that Player 079 had won the cash prize:

"And with that 079, you just won $456,000 and officially won the first Squid Game in real life, ever! Congratulations on winning!"

The Squid Game video has amassed more than 308 million views and was liked by over 14 million community members at the time of writing.

MrBeast @MrBeast I love how the creators that helped us make squid game all got viral videos out of it 🥰 I love how the creators that helped us make squid game all got viral videos out of it 🥰 https://t.co/xoySjKlqcf

4) Beast Burgers shares $100 million in revenue and celebrates opening the first physical store

Jimmy's food and beverage venture, Beast Burgers, set some incredible milestones this year.

On July 14, 2022, the YouTuber revealed that Beast Burgers had split $100 million in revenue with other restaurants across America. He went on to say that other fast-food restaurants kept revenue from the orders they filled for Beast Burgers.

MrBeast @MrBeast Beast Burger has shared over $100 million in revenue with restaurants across America 🥰 (They keep most the rev from orders they fill for us) Beast Burger has shared over $100 million in revenue with restaurants across America 🥰 (They keep most the rev from orders they fill for us)

Two months later (on September 5, 2022), the Kansas native announced that Beast Burgers was opening its first-ever physical store at the American Dream Mall.

He stated that he would be working at the restaurant and that his followers "might see" him. On the first day, thousands of fans flocked to Beast Burger's physical store.

Jimmy took to Twitter, claiming that more than 10,000 people had queued up in line:

I feel pretty good about serving all you but anyone else coming idk maybe come tomorrow/later tonight haha We open our first Beast Burger in 10 minutes and there is 10,000+ people already in lineI feel pretty good about serving all you but anyone else coming idk maybe come tomorrow/later tonight haha We open our first Beast Burger in 10 minutes and there is 10,000+ people already in line 😯I feel pretty good about serving all you but anyone else coming idk maybe come tomorrow/later tonight haha https://t.co/TncCGHgqqp

The same day, the YouTuber announced that the fast-food company had broken the world record for most burgers sold in a single day.

3) MrBeast crosses the 100 million subscribers mark on his channel

One of Jimmy's most significant career achievements was surpassing the coveted 100 million subscriber mark on his primary YouTube channel. He hosted a livestream to commemorate the occasion, and over one million fans tuned in:

YouTube is the one thing that’s always made me happy and I’m grateful I get to do this all day everyday :) Over a million people celebrated 100,000,000 subscribers with me 🥹YouTube is the one thing that’s always made me happy and I’m grateful I get to do this all day everyday :) https://t.co/eJk5icuoQd

Following the broadcast, Jimmy posted an update on Twitter, stating that he will never own a mansion, yacht, or Lamborghini. He added that he wanted to make the "best videos possible" and help people. His tweet read:

"Also, I just want to say that no matter how big I get, I'll never own a mansion, yacht, Lamborghini, etc. All I want is to make the best videos possible and help as many people as I can while doing it."

2) MrBeast recreates Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory in real life

On May 8, 2022, MrBeast announced that he was recreating another fictional landscape in real life, and this time, he was building Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory. He shared a series of images that showed the set's early stages of development.

The YouTuber then revealed that celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay would be a part of the special video. His tweet read:

"In our recreation of Willy Wonka's chocolate factory, we have Gordon Ramsay, a chocolate waterfall/river, and a custom-built warehouse full of candy challenges to decide who wins it. Can't wait for you to see this video."

MrBeast @MrBeast In our recreation of Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory we have Gordon Ramsay, a chocolate waterfall/river, and a custom built warehouse full of candy challenges to decide who wins it. Can’t wait for you to see this video In our recreation of Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory we have Gordon Ramsay, a chocolate waterfall/river, and a custom built warehouse full of candy challenges to decide who wins it. Can’t wait for you to see this video 😊 https://t.co/lkfl5f4sdM

The 17-minute-long video was a massive hit, as it accrued 126,044,924 views, and more than 175k community members reacted in the YouTube comments section.

1) MrBeast overtakes PewDiePie to become the most-subscribed YouTuber

MrBeast's most recent viral moment occurred on November 16, 2022, when he dethroned Felix "PewDiePie" to become the most-subscribed YouTuber. At the time of writing, Jimmy had 114 million subscribers, while PewDiePie had 111 million subscribers.

According to the YouTube statistics website SocialBlade, MrBeast was ranked as the second-most popular channel in the United States and was the sixth-most subscribed content creator on the platform.

He has gained a whopping 6 million additional subscribers in the past 30 days. Jimmy was also estimated to earn between $2.9 million and $45.7 million per year.

