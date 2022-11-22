"I’d be shocked if you crack that code" - MrBeast responds as Elon Musk hints at content creation on Twitter

YouTube powerhouse Jimmy "MrBeast" had a brief conversation with Twitter's new CEO Elon Musk on November 22.

The discussion began when Elon Musk revealed that the social media platform had gained 1.6 million daily active users in the previous week. He referred to the figures as "another all-time high."

Elon Musk @elonmusk Twitter added 1.6M daily active users this past week, another all-time high Twitter added 1.6M daily active users this past week, another all-time high https://t.co/Si3cRYnvyD

Jimmy replied to Musk's tweet, wondering how many daily active users were on Google's video-sharing platform YouTube:

MrBeast @MrBeast @elonmusk I wonder what YouTube’s daily actives is @elonmusk I wonder what YouTube’s daily actives is

Musk responded by hinting at plans to promote content creation on Twitter. He was curious to see what would happen if his platform provided a "higher compensation for creators":

Elon Musk @elonmusk @MrBeast Let’s see what happens when Twitter offers good video with higher compensation for creators … @MrBeast Let’s see what happens when Twitter offers good video with higher compensation for creators …

MrBeast weighed in on the statement, predicting that higher pay for content creators may be an unrealistic goal. According to the content creator, it will be challenging to implement a monetization system that is better than the one YouTube currently follows. He brought up YouTube's current RPM (Revenue Per Mille) and said:

"Higher compensation will be hard, some YouTubers get $20+ RPMs even after YouTube takes their cut. I'd be shocked if you crack the code."

MrBeast @MrBeast @elonmusk Higher compensation will be hard, some YouTubers get $20+ rpms even after YouTube takes their cut. I’d be shocked if you crack that code @elonmusk Higher compensation will be hard, some YouTubers get $20+ rpms even after YouTube takes their cut. I’d be shocked if you crack that code

Twitter community reacts to MrBeast and Elon Musk's conversation

The conversation regarding content creation being the big next step for Twitter began earlier this month, on November 14.

Sawyer Merritt, the co-founder of Twin Berch USA, tweeted a quote from Musk during a Q&A session with Twitter employees. Musk believes that Twitter could reach out to Reddit and YouTube content creators and ask them to consider putting their content on the platform. In exchange, the platform could offer to pay them 10% more than YouTube:

Sawyer Merritt @SawyerMerritt @elonmusk : “My kids were basically educated by Reddit & YouTube; Let’s just get a bunch of content creators that we think are cool on YouTube & say, “Hey, would you consider putting your content on Twitter, & we’ll pay you 10% more than YouTube & see how it goes?” Let’s do that” .@elonmusk: “My kids were basically educated by Reddit & YouTube; Let’s just get a bunch of content creators that we think are cool on YouTube & say, “Hey, would you consider putting your content on Twitter, & we’ll pay you 10% more than YouTube & see how it goes?” Let’s do that”

Sawyer Merritt @SawyerMerritt



theverge.com/2022/11/10/234… “I actually try to use YouTube as a nonsubscriber to just kind of get a feel for what’s going on with advertising. Frankly, I find their advertising to be brutal. It seems to be one scam ad after another.” “I actually try to use YouTube as a nonsubscriber to just kind of get a feel for what’s going on with advertising. Frankly, I find their advertising to be brutal. It seems to be one scam ad after another.”theverge.com/2022/11/10/234…

The Tesla CEO responded and said:

Former YouTube Gaming head Ryan "Fwiz" Wyatt joined the discussion and reflected on his eight years of experience working with the livestreaming platform. He claimed that YouTube Gaming's monetization was "pretty damn good," with over 350 million users logging in every day:

Ryan Wyatt @Fwiz @elonmusk @SawyerMerritt Ran Gaming at YT for almost 8 years. YT’s monetization is pretty damn good and it would be considerable MG’s to ensure this bump, but definitely would draw more eyeballs to the platform. Gaming alone had ~350M logged in daily users at YT when I was there. @elonmusk @SawyerMerritt Ran Gaming at YT for almost 8 years. YT’s monetization is pretty damn good and it would be considerable MG’s to ensure this bump, but definitely would draw more eyeballs to the platform. Gaming alone had ~350M logged in daily users at YT when I was there.

Fast forward to November 22, the topic of content creation was brought up once again when Musk revealed that Twitter had garnered an additional 1.6 million daily active users.

The discussion went viral, with prominent tech YouTuber Marques "MKBHD" Brownlee saying he knew a few creators who would be willing to help:

Marques Brownlee @MKBHD @MrBeast @elonmusk But I can also think of quite a few creators who'd be willing to try to help make it happen @MrBeast @elonmusk But I can also think of quite a few creators who'd be willing to try to help make it happen

Miraenda @miraenda @MKBHD @MrBeast @elonmusk I look forward to the possibility of making money myself. I am a small creator on YT, but still get a great secondary income there. I never built a Twitter following, because it was never economically feasible to devote time here. @MKBHD @MrBeast @elonmusk I look forward to the possibility of making money myself. I am a small creator on YT, but still get a great secondary income there. I never built a Twitter following, because it was never economically feasible to devote time here.

Planetary scientist and astronomer Dr. James O'Donoghue mentioned having 150 million video views on Twitter. He added:

Dr James O'Donoghue @physicsJ @MrBeast @elonmusk I must have had 150 million video views on this platform. Didn't do it for the money (obvs), but I could have been doing it with a better set-up/software if there was a remuneration function. These are only short videos explaining the local universe, 1-2min long @MrBeast @elonmusk I must have had 150 million video views on this platform. Didn't do it for the money (obvs), but I could have been doing it with a better set-up/software if there was a remuneration function. These are only short videos explaining the local universe, 1-2min long

One Twitter user expressed surprise at MrBeast's claim, saying:

Rooey Makes Lofi Music @itsrooey_ @the_HogDragger @MrBeast @elonmusk It’s almost like he is an expert in this exact subject and he is likely one of the most qualified people to speak to this issue… @the_HogDragger @MrBeast @elonmusk It’s almost like he is an expert in this exact subject and he is likely one of the most qualified people to speak to this issue…

YouTuber aCookieGod mentioned that he would like to see another platform that could offer higher CPMs (cost per 1,000 impressions):

Cookie @aCookieGod @MrBeast @elonmusk i’d love another platform that can offer high cpms 🥰 @MrBeast @elonmusk i’d love another platform that can offer high cpms 🥰

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Adam Linkenauger @AdamLinkenauger @MrBeast



The key is part one of the two part equation. GOOD VIDEO, to me, that’s the really difficult task, but doable.



Transforming an audience of short form content consumption to long form is a task. @elonmusk Unless @elonmusk is speaking in higher percentage of rev share vs direct CPMs?The key is part one of the two part equation. GOOD VIDEO, to me, that’s the really difficult task, but doable.Transforming an audience of short form content consumption to long form is a task. @MrBeast @elonmusk Unless @elonmusk is speaking in higher percentage of rev share vs direct CPMs?The key is part one of the two part equation. GOOD VIDEO, to me, that’s the really difficult task, but doable. Transforming an audience of short form content consumption to long form is a task.

Adam Linkenauger @AdamLinkenauger @MrBeast



Like if @elonmusk A task we haven’t seen accomplished yet honestly.Like if @elonmusk creates a comparable/relevant resource around long form content, live tv, and experiences. That’s the start imo. A Disney partnership where Blue members could watch ESPN events within Twitter collectively @MrBeast @elonmusk A task we haven’t seen accomplished yet honestly. Like if @elonmusk creates a comparable/relevant resource around long form content, live tv, and experiences. That’s the start imo. A Disney partnership where Blue members could watch ESPN events within Twitter collectively

MrBeast is one of the internet's most recognizable figures. He recently surpassed Felix "PewDiePie" to become the most-subscribed YouTuber. Jimmy joined YouTube in 2012, and ten years later, he has over 113 million subscribers and a staggering 18.7 billion video views.

