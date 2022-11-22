"I’d be shocked if you crack that code" - MrBeast responds as Elon Musk hints at content creation on Twitter

YouTube powerhouse Jimmy "MrBeast" had a brief conversation with Twitter's new CEO Elon Musk on November 22.
The discussion began when Elon Musk revealed that the social media platform had gained 1.6 million daily active users in the previous week. He referred to the figures as "another all-time high."
Jimmy replied to Musk's tweet, wondering how many daily active users were on Google's video-sharing platform YouTube:
Musk responded by hinting at plans to promote content creation on Twitter. He was curious to see what would happen if his platform provided a "higher compensation for creators":
MrBeast weighed in on the statement, predicting that higher pay for content creators may be an unrealistic goal. According to the content creator, it will be challenging to implement a monetization system that is better than the one YouTube currently follows. He brought up YouTube's current RPM (Revenue Per Mille) and said:
"Higher compensation will be hard, some YouTubers get $20+ RPMs even after YouTube takes their cut. I'd be shocked if you crack the code."
Twitter community reacts to MrBeast and Elon Musk's conversation
The conversation regarding content creation being the big next step for Twitter began earlier this month, on November 14.
Sawyer Merritt, the co-founder of Twin Berch USA, tweeted a quote from Musk during a Q&A session with Twitter employees. Musk believes that Twitter could reach out to Reddit and YouTube content creators and ask them to consider putting their content on the platform. In exchange, the platform could offer to pay them 10% more than YouTube:
The Tesla CEO responded and said:
Former YouTube Gaming head Ryan "Fwiz" Wyatt joined the discussion and reflected on his eight years of experience working with the livestreaming platform. He claimed that YouTube Gaming's monetization was "pretty damn good," with over 350 million users logging in every day:
Fast forward to November 22, the topic of content creation was brought up once again when Musk revealed that Twitter had garnered an additional 1.6 million daily active users.
The discussion went viral, with prominent tech YouTuber Marques "MKBHD" Brownlee saying he knew a few creators who would be willing to help:
Planetary scientist and astronomer Dr. James O'Donoghue mentioned having 150 million video views on Twitter. He added:
One Twitter user expressed surprise at MrBeast's claim, saying:
YouTuber aCookieGod mentioned that he would like to see another platform that could offer higher CPMs (cost per 1,000 impressions):
Here are some more relevant fan reactions:
MrBeast is one of the internet's most recognizable figures. He recently surpassed Felix "PewDiePie" to become the most-subscribed YouTuber. Jimmy joined YouTube in 2012, and ten years later, he has over 113 million subscribers and a staggering 18.7 billion video views.
