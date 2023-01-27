What did Elon Musk say about Justin Roiland? Billionaire slammed for defending Rick and Morty creator amid grooming scandal

Twitter owner Elon Musk called Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland the "heart of the show," following Adult Swim's January 24, 2023, announcement to "end its association" with him.

The move to fire Roiland came after news of him facing domestic violence charges and his alleged problematic conversations with minors surfaced online.

Following the announcement, YouTuber Tim Pool, @timcast, shared a tweet, supporting Justin Roiland, stating:

"how lol... justin is rick *and* morty"

In response, Musk tweeted:

The Tesla founder is not only a fan of the show but has also had a cameo in one episode as the character Elon Tusk, who closely resembles Musk. Tusk was a friend of the titular character Rick, and the CEO of a company called Tuskla.

"Birds of a feather": Elon Musk faces netizen's ire for defending domestic abuser Justin Roiland

Internet users were left frustrated with the Tesla founder after he tweeted in defense of Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland.

They supported Adult Swim's decision and questioned Musk for his comment, citing the voice actor's various criminal charges. Many netizens were disturbed by the comment, and wondered if the Twitter owner also had "many skeletons in his closet." One user, @KevSh*tpostKing, blasted Musk, stating:

"Abusers travel in packs and protect their own. Every time."

Several others used sarcastic comments to slam the billionaire on Twitter.

rung @rungitup @JUNlPER News: Guy deals with a shocking discovery about a friend in a weird way @JUNlPER News: Guy deals with a shocking discovery about a friend in a weird way

Psych @SoPsychTwt @JUNlPER Birds of a feather am I right haha @JUNlPER Birds of a feather am I right haha

Cullen @cullend



Elon Musk: "But, but, what about Rick and Morty" Mr. Tweet @elonmusk @Timcast He is also the heart of the show @Timcast He is also the heart of the show Justin Roiland accused of felony domestic abuse including one felony count of false imprisonment.Elon Musk: "But, but, what about Rick and Morty" twitter.com/elonmusk/statu… Justin Roiland accused of felony domestic abuse including one felony count of false imprisonment.Elon Musk: "But, but, what about Rick and Morty" twitter.com/elonmusk/statu…

Billy Haze @HiBillyHazeHere @JUNlPER “Heart of the show” from what I’ve heard, his only contributions since season 3 have been ad libs and some of the more off-color jokes while Dan Harmon and the writers do literally everything else lol @JUNlPER “Heart of the show” from what I’ve heard, his only contributions since season 3 have been ad libs and some of the more off-color jokes while Dan Harmon and the writers do literally everything else lol

alfredosolisfuentes 🇲🇽 @AlfredoFilmGeek Elon coming to the defense of Justin Roiland is truly the final nail in his coffin Elon coming to the defense of Justin Roiland is truly the final nail in his coffin

Some others were also seen infuriated by Musk defending Roiland.

Adult Swim cuts ties with Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland after domestic abuse charges and pedophilia allegations

On January 12, 2023, NBC News featured a report on Roiland's upcoming trial on domestic abuse charges in an incident dating back to January 2020 with an unnamed person he was dating at the time.

The news broke on the same day the Rick and Morty creator appeared in court for his pre-trial hearing.

According to the report, the Orange County District Attorney charged him with one count of felony domestic violence on a spouse/cohabitant with corporal harm and one count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud, and/or deceit in May 2020. Roiland was arrested in August 2020 and released on bail. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in October 2020.

Amidst the news of his domestic violence charges, an alleged leaked conversation between Roiland and a teenager surfaced online from an account that has now been made private. However, another account, @MartyAmericaUSA, shared screenshots of the messages.

In the chat, the voice actor can be seen using abusive language, calling the minor a "stupid f****t b***h" and asking the minor to go to a "s*x slavery." He even asks the teenager to start "cam wh**ing."

Since then, many other netizens have also come forward sharing alleged screenshots of problematic chats between Justin Roiland and minors.

Marty America 🇺🇸 (DARK) @MartyAmericaUSA These are not my allegations or screenshots. The person who shared these screenshots initially deleted them and made their account private. I had the original thread linked in the replies before it was deleted. Here's a screenshot of the original thread that I found on Reddit. These are not my allegations or screenshots. The person who shared these screenshots initially deleted them and made their account private. I had the original thread linked in the replies before it was deleted. Here's a screenshot of the original thread that I found on Reddit. https://t.co/f7fYq08W4q

In his interview with The Grandma’s Virginity Podcast in 2011, Justin Roiland remarked that he could be "getting laid" every day if he could go back in time to fourth grade, adding that it would be legal as well. He stated:

"100 years ago, it was little 13 year-old-girls, if they were built like a woman, they were gettin’ married and having kids! And now we’re gonna be all precious about it?"

In addition to losing his job with Adult Swim, he has also been fired from Hulu and his other animated show, Solar Opposites.

Justin Roiland is scheduled to appear in court for another pre-trial hearing on April 27, 2023.

