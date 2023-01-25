Justin Roiland net worth: Rick and Morty creator's fortune explored amid Adult Swim firing

Adult Swim recently decided to end their relationship with Justin Roiland after he was accused of domestic abuse. An announcement was also issued on January 24.

The charges against Roiland stemmed from an incident in 2020 when he was dating a woman. He was arrested the same year on accusations of domestic battery and false imprisonment, but was later released and a trial is scheduled to begin in April this year.

According to Justin’s attorney T. Edward Welbourn, the case was showcased in the wrong manner by the media and claimed that his client was innocent. He is assured that the charges will be dropped once the authorities get the proper evidence.

Roiland is one of the creators of the popular adult animated series Rick and Morty, and has also provided the voice for the titular lead characters. The seventh season of the series was recently confirmed by the network and they have stated that Roiland’s roles would be played by someone else.

Justin Roiland has earned a lot from his successful career in the entertainment industry

Justin Roiland has voiced different characters in films and TV shows (Image via Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Justin Roiland is mostly known as the co-creator of Rick and Morty, which airs on Adult Swim and Solar Opposites on Hulu. He has voiced various characters in films and TV shows in recent years, including Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith in the popular sitcom,The Simpsons in a cameo role.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 42-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $4 million. Roiland has accumulated a lot of wealth for himself from his work as an animator, voice actor, writer, producer, and director in all these years since 2004.

Roiland began his career by appearing in short films and sitcoms and hosting a few shows. He gained recognition as the co-creator of the adult animated series, Rick and Morty alongside Dan Harmon.

Rick and Morty has aired for six seasons with a total of 61 episodes from December 2, 2013 to the present. It has been a recipient of several accolades and the makers have recently renewed it for a seventh season.

Roiland also voiced Korvo in the Hulu science fiction animated series, Solar Opposites. He is one of the co-creators of the show with Mike McMahan and is also the executive producer of the series.

Solar Opposites has aired for three seasons with 29 episodes since May 8, 2020. The series was renewed for a fifth season in October last year.

Justin Roiland voiced the character of Doug Cheston in an episode of the adult animated superhero series Invincible, which aired on Amazon Prime Video. The second season of the series is scheduled to premiere sometime this year and the makers have recently confirmed a third season.

Roiland has been a recipient of several accolades at the Annie Awards, Teen Choice Awards, Saturn Awards, Primetime Emmy Awards, Critics’ Choice Super Awards, and Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards.

Poll : 0 votes