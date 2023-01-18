Jose Baez net worth: Famous attorney's fortune explored amid Tory Lanez hiring

Tory Lanez, convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion, has hired popular defense lawyer Jose Baez to handle his case. Lanez could be sentenced to 22 years in prison for the 2020 incident that left Megan with a wounded foot.

Baez said that things would have been better if Lanez had approached him earlier. He said:

“Unfortunately, this is the way it is, but he’s got me now. And I’m certainly willing to give him everything I have. And hopefully, we’ll get the best result possible for him.”

Tory, 30, was represented by David Kenner and Matthew Barhoma following their appearance in court last week. Kenner will be filing a motion for another trial that will acquit Lanez of all the charges.

The charges against Lanez include felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm, possession of a concealed and unregistered firearm, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

The verdict of the case was expected to be out on January 27 but has been postponed to February 28 following the recent change in Tory Lanez’s legal team.

Jose Baez has earned a lot from his career as a criminal defense lawyer

Jose Baez has represented famous personalities as a criminal defense lawyer (Image via Pat Greenhouse/Getty Images)

As a criminal defense lawyer, Jose Baez has represented the cases of well-known faces like Casey Anthony, Mark Nodlicht, Harvey Weinstein, and others. According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 54-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million.

He is well-known for representing Casey Anthony, who was charged with murdering her daughter Caylee. The charges against Casey were dropped in six weeks. Baez also wrote a book about the case titled Presumed Guilty with Peter Golenbock.

Baez was a lawyer for NFL star Aaron Hernandez, who was convicted in Odin Lloyd’s murder. Baez was convinced that his client was innocent, and Hernandez was acquitted of the charges in April 2017.

He gained recognition for representing film producer Harvey Weinstein in his most controversial case, where he was accused of r**e and s**ual abuse. He remained on the legal team until 2019, and the charges against Harvey were eventually dropped.

Tory Lanez’s father reacted to the guilty verdict in December 2022

In December 2022, Tory Lanez was found guilty of three felony charges related to a shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion. Following the verdict, his father, Sonstar Peterson, was spotted protesting against the verdict outside the court.

Tory’s stepmother was also present, and Peterson accused the system of being unfair and that the prosecutors were wrong. While Tory was taken to prison, his father continued to protest, saying this was not over. Peterson also protested against Roc Nation, saying that they would fall apart.

Tory Lanez was arrested in July 2020 after he left a house party. Megan Thee Stallion was also spotted with him inside the car. Lanez was arrested in April last year for breaking the rules of a protection order linked to the incident but was later released.

Tory Lanez’s first album, I Told You, was released in 2016, and he continued his successful career with more albums like Memories Don’t Die, Love Me Now?, Chixtape 5, and more. He also released singles like Say It, LA Confidential, Luv, I Sip, and Miss You.

Poll : 0 votes