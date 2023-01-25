What did Justin Roiland do? Leaked text messages surface as Adult Swim cuts ties with Rick and Morty creator

American cable channel Adult Swim has cut ties with Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland in the wake of him being charged with felony domestic violence.

On January 24, Marie Moore, the Senior Vice President of Communications of Adult Swim/Cartoon Network/Boomerang, issued a statement saying:

"Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland.”

The news comes shortly after Roiland's alleged disturbing conversations with a minor surfaced online from an account that has now been made private.

Adult Swim is the channel behind the hit adult animated series Rick and Morty, which Justin Roiland executively produced and co-created, along with voicing both the lead characters.

Justin Roiland alleged leaked DMs explored

According to ScreenGeek, the screenshots were shared online in the wake of Justin Roiland's felony domestic violence charge in Orange County. The alleged leaked DMs were first shared on January 15, before the account went private.

However, another Twitter handle @MartyAmericaUSA, shared the leaked messages. The caption of the thread was:

“On September 2015 Justin Roiland followed me on twitter, I was 16. Of course I was so excited because I loved R&M at the time! So I messaged him first and we started talking every now and then, some of it very casual but some parts were 100% weird.”

Marty America 🇺🇸 (DARK) @MartyAmericaUSA These are not my allegations or screenshots. The person who shared these screenshots initially deleted them and made their account private. I had the original thread linked in the replies before it was deleted. Here's a screenshot of the original thread that I found on Reddit. These are not my allegations or screenshots. The person who shared these screenshots initially deleted them and made their account private. I had the original thread linked in the replies before it was deleted. Here's a screenshot of the original thread that I found on Reddit. https://t.co/f7fYq08W4q

In the screenshots of the alleged conversation between Justin Roiland and the 16-year-old, Roiland can be seen using slurs, asking the kid to go to a "s*x slavery" before calling her a "stupid f****t b***h" and ending the message with a "just kidding." Another caption in the thread read as follows:

"Only a few messages in he said this, bare in mind that I was 16 and very obviously looked young. Blonde hair and braces, I was just seen as a fantasy to most."

In one of the alleged messages, he also asked the anonymous then-minor to start "cam wh***ng" once she turns 18. Another text shows him calling her a "jailbait," before stating, "you should grow older you dumb b***h."

Moreover, others have now come forward to share their alleged chats with Roiland. In one of them, the voice actor was seen asking the user to get a Morty tattoo on her breasts.

A screenshot of Roiland's message asking a fan to get a Morty tattoo (Image via Twitter/@Cvntfibers)

All in all, several others have accused Roiland of s*xually exploiting people, including minors, and have shared screenshots allegedly exposing his predatory side online.

One Twitter user also shared a snippet of Roiland's interview with the The Grandma’s Virginity Podcast in 2011, where he stated that he could be "getting laid" every day if he could go back and be a fourth-grader since that "would be legal too."

"100 years ago, it was little 13 year-old-girls, if they were built like a woman, they were gettin’ married and having kids! And now we’re gonna be all precious about it?”

Pop Tingz @ThePopTingz Adult Swim have cut ties with 'Rick & Morty' creator Justin Roiland following domestic abuse charges and pedophilia allegations.



The series will continue and Roiland’s voice will be re-cast. Adult Swim have cut ties with 'Rick & Morty' creator Justin Roiland following domestic abuse charges and pedophilia allegations. The series will continue and Roiland’s voice will be re-cast. https://t.co/I738e7Ba5w

Roiland first attracted negative media attention on January 12, when he was charged with one count of domestic battery and one count of false imprisonment by violence, deceit, fraud, or menace in Orange County. This was based on an alleged incident that happened in 2020 with his then-partner.

He pleaded not guilty in 2020 and was released on a bond of $50,000. He is expected to return to court for his case on April 27, 2023.

As of writing, Justin Roiland has not addressed the screenshots posted online.

