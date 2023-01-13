What is Felony domestic violence? Justin Roiland charges explored as Rick and Morty creator pleads not guilty

American voice actor Justin Roiland, best known for co-creating the adult animated series Rick and Morty, has been charged with felony domestic violence.

As per an NBC news report published on Friday, January 13, the 42-year-old personality is facing felony domestic violence charges in a 2020 incident in Orange County, California. He appeared in court for a pre-trial hearing on Thursday.

According to the complaint obtained by the publication, Roiland is charged with one felony count of domestic battery on a spouse/cohabitant with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud, and/or deceit.

NBC and Variety reported that Justin Roiland was found not guilty in the 2020 complaint by an anonymous woman he was dating at the time. In a statement issued to the publication, the Emmy winner's lawyer, T. Edward Welbourn, stated that Roiland is innocent.

"We look forward to clearing Justin's name and helping him move forward as swiftly as possible."

According to the Coastal Legal Center, felony domestic violence occurs when a person has caused harm or serious physical injury to another person in the same household. This act protects children, spouses, roommates, dating partners, and grandparents. Felonies also come into play in situations when there is s*xual assault, abduction, or r*pe involved.

Justin Roiland will attend another hearing in April 2023

According to NBC News, the incident occurred in January 2020, and the voice actor was charged in May. The 42-year-old was arrested and released in August on a $50,000 bond. He was formally arraigned in October of the same year.

In October 2020, a protective order was filed against Justin stating that he is not to threaten, harass or surveil the Jane Doe victim. He is prohibited from going within 100 feet of the person named in the filing and was also ordered to hand over any firearms he possessed. It is not known who filed the request, but the order will last until October 2023.

Although a date for the trial has not been scheduled at this time, Justin Roiland is required to appear at yet another pre-trial hearing on April 27.

The matter has been disputed through more than a dozen sessions since then. But according to the news publication, much of the information regarding the case was sealed under the protection order.

As per his IMDb profile, Justin Roiland began his voice-acting career in 2004 with the television series Friends and Lovers, which he also created.

His other credits include PJ and Kid Spaceship, Laser Fart, House of Cosbys, The Most Extraordinary Space Investigations, Magic Fantastic Animatic, Tenacious D: Time Fixers, The Forgotten Classics, Cautionary Tales of Swords, Googas, The Vacationaires, The Simpsons, The Misadventures of Rick and Morty, High on Life, etc.

Poll : 0 votes