“He loved unconditionally” – Idaho murder victim Ethan Chapin’s mother pens touching tribute to son following Bryan Kohberger arrest

On November 13, 2022, four University of Idaho students were allegedly murdered by 28-year-old Washington State University student Bryan Kohberger. In the aftermath of the killings, the mother of the 20-year-old victim, Ethan Chapin, wrote a letter paying tribute to her son.

Ethan Chapin's mother, Stacy Wells Chapin, wrote:

"[Ethan Chapin] loved unconditionally, he was loyal to all, he was inclusive, carefree, happy, just the best person you could ever meet."

Chandler Remington @RemyCRH @1eyesocute1 @LaurenRock It’s heartbreaking to know he was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time and it cost him his life. All their deaths are tragic. He deserves to be remembered. @1eyesocute1 @LaurenRock It’s heartbreaking to know he was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time and it cost him his life. All their deaths are tragic. He deserves to be remembered.

She added that the victim grew up in a supportive family. She further wrote:

"His foundation was unwavering. He was so loved he didn’t know any different. He was profoundly supported and our family of five was different than others and so very special. The stories are endless and amazing."

Angenette Levy @Angenette5 #IdahoFour @LawCrimeNetwork A heartbreaking statement as Ethan Chapin’s siblings (he was a triplet) return to the University of Idaho. The Chapins seem strong. Can’t imagine being in their position as a parent A heartbreaking statement as Ethan Chapin’s siblings (he was a triplet) return to the University of Idaho. The Chapins seem strong. Can’t imagine being in their position as a parent 😢 #IdahoFour @LawCrimeNetwork https://t.co/tqcaJ7hjQj

Ethan Chapin was killed along with his girlfriend, Xana Kernodle, 20, and two of her housemates, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21. In connection to the slayings, Bryan Kohberger has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary.

Ethan Chapin's siblings return to the University of Idaho

In a January 11 Facebook post, Stacy Wells Chapin stated that Ethan was a triplet and that his siblings were preparing to return to the University of Idaho to continue their studies.

L❤ve🧡thy💛Neighbor @lisahawkfan



There are many reasons they 1/3 Friends of #EthanChapin plant Tulip bulbs to honor his legacy. There are gardens w/ the mixture of yellow and white tulips that they now call "Ethan's Smile," at Tulip Valley Farms (where Ethan worked) as well as Chapin's elementary school.There are many reasons they 1/3 Friends of #EthanChapin plant Tulip bulbs to honor his legacy. There are gardens w/ the mixture of yellow and white tulips that they now call "Ethan's Smile," at Tulip Valley Farms (where Ethan worked) as well as Chapin's elementary school. There are many reasons they 1/3 https://t.co/SqmPumjBbY

Stacy Chapin wrote:

“Yesterday, we successfully dropped them off back at the University of Idaho. Hunter was very glad to be back at the fraternity and Maizie was warming up to the idea but it was so good to hear all of the girls squeal with delight upon seeing her."

Stacy Chapin added that despite the traumatic death, the family was determined to move on with their lives in the memory of Ethan. She also stated that the University of Idaho had also been cooperative with the victim's family in the wake of the murder. She wrote:

“It did this momma’s heart good to hear it!! The support from the University and the MPD/ISP has been profound. Maizie and Hunter are rockstars and we couldn’t be more proud of them. Their job now is just [to] be kids. Start where they left off. Keep goals and aspirations in mind.”

Moscow authorities have not yet established a link between Kohberger and his alleged victims.

In a statement released on its official website, the University of Idaho announced its intention to support the victims' families. They have provided opportunities to donate money to the families, as well.

In the wake of the killings, Ethan Chapin's fraternity, The Sigma Fi Foundation, created the Ethan Chapin Memorial Scholarship fund. Xana Kernodle's family also created the Xana Kernodle scholarship.

Additionally, the administration offers a crisis hotline for any students who were traumatized by the incident.

