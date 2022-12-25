MrBeast reveals Hans Zimmer made an original soundtrack for his YouTube video, fans go wild

On December 25, YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" took to Twitter to provide insights about the most recent video uploaded onto his primary YouTube channel.

The content creator revealed that he worked with legendary film score composer and music producer Hans Zimmer to create the original soundtrack for his YouTube video. Jimmy's tweet read:

"Hans Zimmer made an original soundtrack just for our new video."

"Okay, that is epic" - Fans react as MrBeast reveals working with Hans Zimmer for his YouTube video

MrBeast's update went viral on the social media platform, garnering more than 133,000 likes and over 2k reactions. Popular Twitch streamer and Fortnite personality Ali "SypherPK" stated that the collaboration was "epic":

British YouTuber and prominent Sidemen member Olajide "JJ" aka "KSI" commented:

Twitch streamer Jack "JackManifoldTV" jokingly asked Jimmy to tell Hans Zimmer about his vlogs, adding that the latter would be "very inspired":

Fortnite streamer Lannan "LazarBeam" expressed his surprise by saying:

YouTuber Daily Dose of Internet mentioned that Hans Zimmer is his hero and added:

Thousands of fans reacted to the Kansas native's update, in addition to popular internet personalities and verified users. Twitter user @proudtexasbbq shared a video explaining how Christopher Nolan would be waiting for the YouTuber to finish his work with Hans Zimmer:

Another Twitter user @its_menieb claimed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's original score was the "greatest soundtrack" by Zimmer:

Some of the more relevant fan reactions were along these lines:

For which video did Hans Zimmer work with MrBeast?

On December 25, MrBeast announced that a video featuring him and "the boys" spending 50 hours in Antarctica was uploaded to his flagship YouTube channel. His tweet read:

"After years of trying, me and the boys finally spent 50 hours in Antarctica!! (the most remote place on Earth). Go watch!"

In a YouTube video titled "I Survived 50 Hours in Antarctica," MrBeast collaborated with popular content creators Clay "Dream," George "GeorgeNotFound," Karl Jacobs, and others.

He explained the gist of the challenge, saying:

"We just landed in Antarctica and we're going to survive the next 50 hours here. We're literally at the bottom of the globe, at the coldest place on Earth. And there goes the plane! All right, see you later. And now that the plane has left, boys, there is no way out for the next 50 hours!"

The video was a huge success, accruing over 11 million views and 1.2 million likes in less than 12 hours of its upload.

