"If you're going to keep doing stuff like this, yes" - MrBeast responds to Elon Musk asking the community if he should "step down as head of Twitter"

On December 19, YouTube icon Jimmy "MrBeast" responded to Twitter CEO Elon Musk. The latter shared a poll in which he asked Twitter users to determine his future as CEO. He also claimed that he would abide by the results of the poll.
As expected, the update went viral, racking up more than 9.8 million votes and over 217k likes:
MrBeast voiced his opinion, stating that Musk should step down if he plans to continue making decisions like the recent restrictions on cross-promoting other social media platforms. He stated:
"If you're going to keep doing stuff like this, yes."
"Flamed by MrBeast, the nicest guy on the internet" - Fans react after MrBeast responds to Elon Musk's viral poll
Twitter announced a change to its promotion policy on December 18. The platform will now remove any tweets or accounts that promote prohibited third-party social media platforms. The policy change sparked outrage in the Twitter community, with many expressing their displeasure.
An excerpt from the announcement read:
"At both the tweet level and the account level, we will remove any free promotion of prohibited 3rd-party social media platforms, such as linking out (i.e. using URLs) to any of the below platforms on Twitter, or providing your handle without a URL."
According to Twitter, the following platforms are now prohibited:
- Mastodon
- Truth Social
- Tribel
- Post
- Nostr
Elon Musk's recent poll was made shortly after this policy change announcement. MrBeast's response to Musk's viral poll gained a lot of traction as more than 740 fans reacted to the YouTuber's take. Twitter user @NotBenArthur1 stated that Elon Musk was "flamed" by the nicest guy on the internet:
Another Twitter user @NyxMoonReads commented:
Here are some more relevant fan reactions:
Prominent esports personality and co-owner of Full Squad Gaming Jake "JakeSucky" also shared the YouTuber's response on his official handle earlier today:
User @artzypie claimed that the interaction felt like "one big social media experiment":
Twitch streamer @jackjohns0n_ tried to explain the new policy changes:
Here are more reactions from JakeSucky's thread:
MrBeast is one of the most popular influencers on the internet. Earlier this year, he dethroned Felix "PewDiePie" to become the most-subscribed content creator on YouTube.
He was also named the Creator of the Year for the third time at the Streamy Awards 2022.
