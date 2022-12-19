"If you're going to keep doing stuff like this, yes" - MrBeast responds to Elon Musk asking the community if he should "step down as head of Twitter"

On December 19, YouTube icon Jimmy "MrBeast" responded to Twitter CEO Elon Musk. The latter shared a poll in which he asked Twitter users to determine his future as CEO. He also claimed that he would abide by the results of the poll.

As expected, the update went viral, racking up more than 9.8 million votes and over 217k likes:

Elon Musk's poll asking the community about his status as the Twitter CEO went viral on the social media platform (Image via Twitter)

MrBeast voiced his opinion, stating that Musk should step down if he plans to continue making decisions like the recent restrictions on cross-promoting other social media platforms. He stated:

"If you're going to keep doing stuff like this, yes."

"Flamed by MrBeast, the nicest guy on the internet" - Fans react after MrBeast responds to Elon Musk's viral poll

Twitter announced a change to its promotion policy on December 18. The platform will now remove any tweets or accounts that promote prohibited third-party social media platforms. The policy change sparked outrage in the Twitter community, with many expressing their displeasure.

An excerpt from the announcement read:

"At both the tweet level and the account level, we will remove any free promotion of prohibited 3rd-party social media platforms, such as linking out (i.e. using URLs) to any of the below platforms on Twitter, or providing your handle without a URL."

According to Twitter, the following platforms are now prohibited:

Facebook

Instagram

Mastodon

Truth Social

Tribel

Post

Nostr

Twitter's announcement regarding promotion policy (Image via Twitter)

Elon Musk's recent poll was made shortly after this policy change announcement. MrBeast's response to Musk's viral poll gained a lot of traction as more than 740 fans reacted to the YouTuber's take. Twitter user @NotBenArthur1 stated that Elon Musk was "flamed" by the nicest guy on the internet:

NUFFJAH @NotBenArthur1 @MrBeast @elonmusk Flamed by MrBeast, the nicest guy on the internet @MrBeast @elonmusk Flamed by MrBeast, the nicest guy on the internet

Another Twitter user @NyxMoonReads commented:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

My Uncle’s Bakery @MyUnclesBakery @MrBeast @elonmusk I agree, very problematic for a business trying to remind those of other generations who are more inclined to other platforms.. @MrBeast @elonmusk I agree, very problematic for a business trying to remind those of other generations who are more inclined to other platforms..

Prominent esports personality and co-owner of Full Squad Gaming Jake "JakeSucky" also shared the YouTuber's response on his official handle earlier today:

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Even MrBeast has spoken about against Elon’s new Twitter rule forbidding cross promotion of other social medias



Does anyone think this thing is a good idea? Even MrBeast has spoken about against Elon’s new Twitter rule forbidding cross promotion of other social medias Does anyone think this thing is a good idea? https://t.co/t5gCYrQgI4

User @artzypie claimed that the interaction felt like "one big social media experiment":

Bella @artzypie @JakeSucky It feels like one big social experiment @JakeSucky It feels like one big social experiment 😖

Twitch streamer @jackjohns0n_ tried to explain the new policy changes:

JackJohns0n @jackjohns0n_ @JakeSucky When I read the tweet stating the new policy (the tweets have now since been deleted) it mentioned that twitter account made with the SOLE PURPOSE of advertising any of the sites listed would be removed. For example, Say I made a new account and the account name was... @JakeSucky When I read the tweet stating the new policy (the tweets have now since been deleted) it mentioned that twitter account made with the SOLE PURPOSE of advertising any of the sites listed would be removed. For example, Say I made a new account and the account name was...

JackJohns0n @jackjohns0n_ @JakeSucky @jackjohns0n_facebook and all I ever posted was links to my facebook page and never interacted with anyone else or posted anything except for that link then that would be in violation of that policy. If you are active on twitter, regularly engage with other people and ... @JakeSucky @jackjohns0n_facebook and all I ever posted was links to my facebook page and never interacted with anyone else or posted anything except for that link then that would be in violation of that policy. If you are active on twitter, regularly engage with other people and ...

JackJohns0n @jackjohns0n_ @JakeSucky posted a link to your twitch when you were live or letting someone know where they could watch you stream/make content then you are not in violation of the policy. @JakeSucky posted a link to your twitch when you were live or letting someone know where they could watch you stream/make content then you are not in violation of the policy.

Here are more reactions from JakeSucky's thread:

Woody @Woody55__ @JakeSucky the only people that would think this is a good idea are pringle cans that will defend every move billionaires make because they live in the false reality where they think they could achieve that kind of wealth by “working hard” @JakeSucky the only people that would think this is a good idea are pringle cans that will defend every move billionaires make because they live in the false reality where they think they could achieve that kind of wealth by “working hard”

PhrazeClan @Phraze_Clan



Even though he was doing it anyway. @JakeSucky Elon knows he needs to hire someone. This is making the decision without it being his decision. Regardless of what he does, he’s made the villain. Now it was not his choice.Even though he was doing it anyway. @JakeSucky Elon knows he needs to hire someone. This is making the decision without it being his decision. Regardless of what he does, he’s made the villain. Now it was not his choice. Even though he was doing it anyway.

Carpo @Carpo_31 @JakeSucky easy way for him to get the attention he craves and people flocking to the app to voice their opinion @JakeSucky easy way for him to get the attention he craves and people flocking to the app to voice their opinion 😅

MrBeast is one of the most popular influencers on the internet. Earlier this year, he dethroned Felix "PewDiePie" to become the most-subscribed content creator on YouTube.

He was also named the Creator of the Year for the third time at the Streamy Awards 2022.

