Dream shares series of pictures revealing MrBeast x Team Dream Antarctica trip

Minecraft legend Clay "Dream" took to his alternate Twitter handle @dreamwastaken to share a series of pictures, revealing his collaboration with YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast."

He shared a total of 21 images, which included him showcasing his time in Chile and wearing weather-appropriate clothing to withstand the harsh climate of the Antarctic.

Clay explained how he was able to share the photos, claiming that the images did not reveal the context of the upcoming video. He stated:

"Here's a thread of some MrBeast x Dream Team Antarctica trip photos that I CAN post before the video because they don't give away anything..."

dream @dreamwastaken here’s a thread of some MrBeast x Dream Team Antartica trip photos that I CAN post before the video because they don’t give away anything… here’s a thread of some MrBeast x Dream Team Antartica trip photos that I CAN post before the video because they don’t give away anything…

"What, oh my god" - Fans react as Dream shares some images of his trip to Antarctica along with MrBeast

The seven-part Twitter update began with Dream displaying some of the images from his Chile trip, noting that the "food was amazing" there:

dream @dreamwastaken Chile was beautiful and the food was amazing Chile was beautiful and the food was amazing 😻 https://t.co/UTfToZaDCQ

The next set of photographs showed MrBeast sleeping during their flight, as well as another featuring several fans greeting the internet stars:

The 23-year-old also said that he fell ill during the trip and had to rely on Google Translate for assistance. He stated:

"Had to Google Translate all of my medicine and food because I was sick."

dream @dreamwastaken had to google translate all of my medicine and food because I was sick had to google translate all of my medicine and food because I was sick 💀 https://t.co/nWWCL0Togk

The following four images featured the YouTuber in Antarctica:

In the final batch of photos, the Florida native revealed his return to his hometown, along with his best friend and fellow Minecraft icon George "GeorgeNotFound":

The wholesome social media update concluded with Clay expressing his excitement for the upcoming MrBeast video, adding:

"And that’s all I can show until the MrBeast video! Excited for it to come out."

As expected, the content creator's tweet went viral, with thousands of community members joining the reaction thread. One Twitter user voiced their sentiments by exclaiming:

Another Twitter user called the photos "lovely," and added:

A community member wanted to know the context for Clay's viral picture with George:

Twitter user @midnightpunz commented that the "content drought has ended":

Here are some more relevant fan reactions from Twitter:

quinn @folkdreamlore @dreamwastaken the cat beanie prevails through the coldest of temperatures @dreamwastaken the cat beanie prevails through the coldest of temperatures

Dream is easily one of the most recognizable figures in the online community. He began his career as a "faceless" content creator, and earlier this year, finally revealed his true identity on the internet for the first time:

His primary YouTube channel is considered one of the fastest-growing channels on the video-sharing platform, garnering more than 10 million subscribers in less than a year. He currently has 31 million subscribers with a total of over 2.8 billion video views.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes