MrBeast leaked video: New video shows YouTuber helping 1000 people cure blindness

Jimmy “MrBeast” is no stranger to philanthropic efforts, and in a recent video leak, one of his next major projects has been revealed. Fans recorded the intro at the event where MrBeast was working on his video and leaked it onto TikTok.

In the leaked video, Jimmy stated that he was going to help 1,000 blind people get back vision, but details are scarce outside of that.

It was discussed on the Flagrant podcast, back on September 27, 2022, but the footage is available now, which proves that MrBeast has begun this philanthropic endeavor.

A recently leaked video confirmed an upcoming MrBeast video

Back in September 2022, MrBeast made a revelation on the Flagrant podcast. He said that he's going to help bring vision back to 1,000 blind people. The YouTuber stated it as a very offhand thing, not offering much in the way of details.

While discussing some of the wackier things he’s doing, such as giving away a private jet, he briefly turned his attention to more serious matters. The star talked about doing some experiments in a video, but the more interesting one was this:

“The one after that, we’re gonna try to fix 1,000 people’s eyesight. I think it’d be cool. Yeah, cause, like, a lot of people just can’t see, and the only reason that is, is they don’t have money, which kind of blows my mind.”

The hosts of the podcast appreciated this gesture. Nothing more was said about it at that point, but it was a video that was on Jimmy’s docket.

However, in a recent turn of events, someone uploaded footage of the video to TikTok. Shared to YouTube via Breone, he posted the TikTok clip of the beginning of MrBeast’s video. It said:

“In this video, we’re curing 1,000 people’s blindness!”

In this video clip, a huge crowd of people was cheering for MrBeast, and the cameraman was standing on a ladder to get a good shot of everything. Unfortunately, that’s all there was to the clip, so further information is scarce.

Social media responds to philanthropic video clip

One of the talking points on social media is the hope that blind surfer Pete Gustin gets to take part in this video. Some YouTube commenters pointed out that the two had worked together before, so it would be nice to see him as a part of this video on blindness.

Several people hope a blind surfer takes part in the video somehow (Image via Breone/YouTube)

Some would talk about the price it takes to cure the condition. Vision correction as a whole is a very expensive thing to worry about, but not in all cases, according to one YouTube commenter. Unlike some of Jimmy’s previous videos, this one should promise to be quite costly, and there’s no guarantee of success.

This will not be a cheap video to produce (Image via YouTube)

However, a YouTube commenter did have something snarky to say about the video. They made a comment about MrBeast forcing blind people to compete to get their eyesight back, with one commenter suggesting charades.

A few users made light of the reveal, however (Image via YouTube)

Another response brought up the blind surfer as well, but also suggested several ways this video could go. This person figured it would be a combination of glasses and various types of surgeries to help people with different types of blindness.

There are a number of ways this video could help blind people (Image via YouTube)

While it’s unclear as of this writing what the content creator is planning, it is clear that he has started the video. Whether it’s successful or not remains to be seen, but many are hoping for Jimmy’s success in helping blind people see again.

