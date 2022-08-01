How old is MrBeast? Exploring the content creator's age as he crosses 100 million subscribers on YouTube

YouTube phenomenon Jimmy "MrBeast" recently became the fifth YouTuber ever to cross the 9-digit milestone on the red platform, much to the excitement of his viewers, fans, and followers. Beginning way back in 2012, the YouTuber's emphatic career has been widely admired.

From getting 7000 views at the age of 13 to becoming the second non-brand channel ever on the Google Owned platform to hit the 100 million mark, his journey has been truly inspiring for a lot of content creators out there. But how old is he?

How old is MrBeast?

MrBeast was born on May 07, 1998, making him 24 years old. Born and brought up in North Carolina, Jimmy completed his graduation degree from Greenville Christian Academy, a private secondary school in the area.

He even briefly attended East Carolina University before dropping out to pursue his passion and become a full-time content creator on YouTube. While this was undoubtedly a huge risk, it certainly paid dividends.

As his channel grew, Jimmy even hired four of his childhood best friends — Chris Tyson, Chandler Hallow, Garrett Ronalds, and Jake Franklin — to contribute to his channel.

A glimpse into MrBeast's YouTube journey

Jimmy started out his YouTube journey way back in 2012 but gained prominence in 2017 with his Counting to 10,000 in one sitting video. Donaldson uploaded his first YouTube video in February 2012, at the age of 13, under the name MrBeast6000.

Jimmy majorly stuck to uploading video game-related content using titles like Minecraft, Pokemon Online, Black Ops 2, and Battle Pirates. He also tried his hand at other content for his channel, and in his first YouTube series, he discussed how much prominent content creators and YouTubers like PewDiePie earn. It took him approximately three years to cross the 2000-subscriber mark on his main channel.

After going insanely viral in 2017, MrBeast dedicated a few years of his life to making a name for himself using 19 different YouTube channels.

From handing out millions to those in need to starting his very own business ventures (BeastBurgers and Feastables), his content now ranges from outrageous stunts involving celebrities, internet personalities, and ridiculous cash prizes all the way to gaming and reaction videos.

He also extended his reach by posting his content in a variety of different languages (including Hindi, Spanish, Russian, and more). Evidently, 2022 has been an incredible year for Jimmy, and he definitely has some good numbers to show for it.

Although the YouTube phenomenon is already at the peak of his career with 100 million subscribers on his channel, he has never failed to improve and spice up his content for viewers.

From recreating Squid Game in real life to presenting a Willy-Wonka-inspired chocolate factory, the YouTuber has thrived beyond belief.

As the days go on, it's very likely that he will continue to rise in popularity, maybe even becoming the most-subscribed solo YouTuber one day.

