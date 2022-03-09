“Time to unfollow you”: MrBeast’s appearance on Joe Rogan Podcast has the internet divided, here’s why

A recent Joe Rogan podcast had one of the biggest YouTube content creators on the planet, Jimmy "MrBeast" on as a guest. The two talked about a variety of things, from upcoming changes to the YouTuber’s content and so much more.
However, the internet has been divided on how they feel about it, with some furious that Jimmy would be on Rogan’s show and others excited for the move. It also introduced some social media users to the YouTuber for the first time.
Why is it so controversial for MrBeast to be on the Joe Rogan Experience?
The YouTuber is free to appear on any podcast willing to have him on, but many fans are deeply disappointed and shocked by this particular one. This is because of the variety of controversies that Joe Rogan has courted in his time as a podcaster.
This includes past uses of racial slurs and, more recently, his alleged spread of a false narrative regarding the Coronavirus. The more recent controversy led to nearly 300 scientists and doctors writing a letter to Spotify. They wanted the audio streaming platform to prevent medical misinformation from being spread.
The podcaster has been accused of making a wide variety of slurs against several groups of people and using racial slurs across his 12 years of podcasting. The move to appear on The Joe Rogan Experience has likely gained Jimmy many new followers, but it wasn’t without backlash.
The internet responds to MrBeast being on Joe Rogan’s podcast
There are varied opinions on MrBeast appearing on Joe Rogan’s podcast, and many people are hurt by this appearance. Some users even went on to say that the YouTuber's appearance "says a lot about who he is as a person."
Other people don’t care because it’s the YouTuber’s choice, and the content creator won’t miss people that unfollow him. This led to a response that it is certainly Jimmy’s choice, a choice to go on a show with someone that allegedly broadcasts racist remarks.
One user watched the podcast and worried that it could be easy to get sucked in to Joe Rogan’s work, despite things the podcaster has been accused of over the years.
Not everyone thinks this makes Jimmy a bad person, just because he’s on Joe Rogan’s podcast.
Some threads on Twitter were just disappointed that MrBeast was on the podcast, which led to back and forth discussions on Rogan himself.
Others still think it’s silly that someone would try to cancel MrBeast just for being on the podcast.
Some see it as a major win for online content creators, having someone like Jimmy on the Joe Rogan Experience. Another user blames “mainstream media” for the backlash and praised Rogan.
Not everyone was negative. A user on Twitter defended Joe Rogan, disputing claims of racism from the podcaster.
The YouTuber appearing on the podcast did expose at least one listener to MrBeast for the first time, and it appeared to be a positive experience for them.
A Twitter user remarked that her son was a MrBeast fan, and it could lead to her son watching Joe Rogan for the first time.
Many people have an opinion on Jimmy appearing on the podcast, but it's clear that the YouTuber's appearance has increased his visibility on the internet. It has incited disbelief in some and joy in others. Either way, it certainly has people around the world talking.