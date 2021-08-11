Top 5 Minecraft videos by MrBeast

Jimmy Donaldson, a.k.a. MrBeast, is an American YouTuber who has recently delved into Minecraft. Over the past few months, MrBeast has been uploading tons of Minecraft videos, most of which are challenge based. These Minecraft videos have become the most popular on his gaming YouTube statistically, as the top 4 videos ranked by popularity on his channel are Minecraft oriented.

Minecraft Videos by MrBeast

5) I Made a 100 Player Building Competition!

In this video, 100 Minecraft players are tasked with building the best thing they can possibly think of on their chunk, and they only have an hour to do so. MrBeast declares that whoever builds the most "epic" chunk will win $10,000. Some of the builds in this video include pyramids, MrBeast himself, pixel art of cartoon characters, actual buildings and much more.

This video has 48.2 million views and 2.2 million likes.

4) If You Build a House, I'll Pay For It!

In this video, MrBeast challenges 100 random Minecraft players to build the best house possible in Minecraft. The players have 1 hour to build the perfect house before the team goes around and judges them, and whoever wins will get a real house from MrBeast. This video is great, as players build realistic houses, houses from cartoons and many more!

This video has 53.2 million views and 1.6 million likes.

3) World's Largest Explosion!

MrBeast, Karl, Chris and Chandler decided to challenge Minecraft's limits by spawning mass amounts of TNT. They start with 25, move up to 50; all the way up to 10 million blocks. Karl, Chris and Chandler are tasked with surviving the TNT blasts, and whoever survives the longest gets a certain amount of money or a prize.

This video has 54.8 million views and 1 million likes.

2) Minecraft, But Everything is Random!

MrBeast, Chandler, Karl and Chris all partake in playing Minecraft, but with a twist: whatever block they break will drop a random item. This means that if they break a grass block, it could drop diamonds and so forth. This video is interesting and takes plenty of unexpected turns and is a good video to watch if viewers are looking for a laugh.

This video has 56.4 million views and 880k likes.

1) Whatever You Build, I'll Pay For!

MrBeast brings in 100 Minecraft players to build whatever their heart desires, with the promise that he will pay for the item that gets the highest score. This video includes Chris, Karl, Chandler as well as Dream. This video is very fun to watch, as most of the Minecraft players build amazing things, such as gaming computers, cars, watches and much more.

This video has 65.1 million views and 3.7 million likes.

Edited by Gautham Balaji