New compilation that busts Joe Rogan's 'right wing' image goes viral on internet

Joe Rogan has appeared in yet another video compilation. However, this time he's talking about his political inclinations.

The UFC color commentator has time and again specified that he does not support right-wing politics. However, American political commentator Krystall Ball recently posted a video compilation of Rogan on her official Twitter handle allegedly exposing his 'right wing' image.

Watch the video compilation below:

Krystal Ball @krystalball Joe Rogan Right Wing Reactionary EXPOSED Joe Rogan Right Wing Reactionary EXPOSED https://t.co/Qs07J9Zzm0

In another widely shared tweet, journalist Matthew Sheffield stated that the controversial podcaster "overwhelmingly" prefers "right-wingers" as guests. He also shared a list of the political preferences of guests who have appeared on Rogan's popular podcast JRE. The list revealed that the majority of his guests were supporters of the right-wing.

Matthew Sheffield wrote:

"Joe Rogan fans often point to his fig-leaf endorsement of Bernie Sanders as proof that Rogan isn't right-wing. But right-wingers overwhelmingly are his favorites as you can see from his guest list."

Help me add to this, if you'd like. Source: Joe Rogan fans often point to his fig-leaf endorsement of Bernie Sanders as proof that Rogan isn't right-wing.But right-wingers overwhelmingly are his favorites as you can see from his guest list.Help me add to this, if you'd like. Source: jrelibrary.com/articles/stats/ Joe Rogan fans often point to his fig-leaf endorsement of Bernie Sanders as proof that Rogan isn't right-wing. But right-wingers overwhelmingly are his favorites as you can see from his guest list. Help me add to this, if you'd like. Source: jrelibrary.com/articles/stats/ https://t.co/UZnRbV95wK

Teddy Atlas extends support to Joe Rogan amid accusations of racist remarks

The UFC color commentator has recently been at the receiving end of a lot of backlash regarding his usage of racist slurs in the past and accusations of spreading COVID-19 misinformation. Teddy Atlas has come to Rogan's defense, arguing that the UFC analyst isn't a racist.

During a recent episode of his podcast THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas, the veteran boxing trainer stated that Rogan's use of the 'N-word' in conversation does not necessarily indicate that he is a racist at heart.

During the video, he acknowledged the evils of racism and deemed it "a horrible blight on humanity". Teddy Atlas said:

"And race is, it's a horrible blight on humanity, on society. And it's something again, that as bad as it is, it is equally as bad and irresponsible to use it quickly and sometimes even flippantly as something to destroy people and to hurt people. Because it's too serious a thing... It shouldn't be used now sometimes, as an easy weapon, a convenient weapon. I'm gonna just finish by saying this, racism is not something that lives in one's mouth. Racism is something that is alive in someone's heart. Joe Rogan does not have the heart of a racist. That's it."

Watch Teddy Atlas give his opinion on Rogan below:

