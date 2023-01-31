Popular YouTube creator Jimmy "MrBeast" made waves on January 28 when he released his latest video titled "1,000 Blind People See For the First Time." In the video, he paid for lens replacement surgeries for one thousand patients.

One of the doctors he spoke with in the video explained that nearly half of all cases of blindness could be cured by this relatively quick and simple surgery. On January 30, MrBeast took to Twitter to question why governments do not step in to help people who need surgery to correct people's blindness, arguing that everyone stands to gain:

"I don't understand why curable blindness is a thing. Why don't governments step in and help?"

MrBeast @MrBeast I don’t understand why curable blindness is a thing. Why don’t governments step in and help? Even if you’re thinking purely from a financial standpoint it’s hard to see how they don’t roi on taxes from people being able to work again. I don’t understand why curable blindness is a thing. Why don’t governments step in and help? Even if you’re thinking purely from a financial standpoint it’s hard to see how they don’t roi on taxes from people being able to work again.

MrBeast questions why governments don't stop curable blindness

The popular content creator and influencer is known for the numerous charitable acts he has done or promoted in his videos. His most recent video spread awareness on curable blindness, as he paid for one thousand people to receive lens replacement surgery, effectively curing them.

One critical detail appeared to stick with him, as a doctor he spoke with during the video said that half of all cases of blindness could be almost immediately cured via this lens replacement surgery.

On January 30, he took to Twitter to ask why governments do not step in to fix cases of curable blindness, considering the technology is available. He argued that governments would benefit from it as well, suggesting the return of investment on having more people able to work and pay taxes would offset the cost of the surgeries:

"Even if you’re thinking purely from a financial standpoint it’s hard to see how they don’t R.O.I. on taxes from people being able to work again."

It is worth noting that many nations with socialized medicine do take care of cases of curable blindness. MrBeast's home country, the United States, is one of many nations that does not have universal health coverage.

The debate surrounding socialized medicine in the United States has been heated for many decades and is considered a highly controversial topic in American politics. MrBeast seems to be arguing in favor of universal healthcare, at least in the case of curing patients with curable blindness.

Although the immensely popular YouTuber seems to have no problem engaging in such charitable actions, he made his point clear that he wishes governments would step into at least sharing some of the burden.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes