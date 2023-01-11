What is MrBeast really like off-camera?

Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, has become one of the most recognizable YouTubers in the world. Recently becoming the most subscribed-to-creator on the platform, Donaldson's YouTube empire stretches across multiple channels, with his main one boasting over 127 million subscribers at the time of writing.

He is more than a content creator and has several independent businesses under the MrBeast brand name, such as the chocolate bar company Feastables and the highly popular burger chain called Beast Burger. Jimmy's insanely successful business model has allowed him to make millions of dollars in revenue, and he was recently recognized by Forbes as the top creator of 2022.

While his on-screen persona is beloved by millions of fans worldwide, many might be curious to know how the YouTube sensation acts off-camera and what his day-to-day life looks like. While there is little evidence, Donaldson has briefly talked about his daily routine in certain interviews while talking about his creative process. Without further ado, let's look at MrBeast's life off-camera.

Exploring MrBeast's workaholic lifestyle and day-to-day off-camera activities

The YouTube sensation's gradual rise to the top of the leaderboard list is a well-known tale. What sets the creator apart is his consistency in churning out viral videos, which rack up millions of views due to his insane ideas. In fact, his amazing viewership numbers do make his bold claim of working every waking hour of everyday sound feasible.

In a podcast with fellow YouTuber Graham Stephan, MrBeast gave his audience a glimpse of his daily routine. When Graham was asked if he takes breaks, Donaldson said:

"So, the way I like to work. And I don't recommend you guys try this... So, I just work every day, every hour of the day, until I just burnout. So like, I work all day Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and I’ll keep going. And then usually around day ten, I'll wake up and I'm just like burnt."

What's more, according to the Youtuber, after ten days of working all day, all it requires for him to get back to the grind is maybe a day or a half day off. He explained:

"And then I'll take like half a day or maybe a day depending on how severe it [the burnout] is. I'll just chill."

Later in the interview, around the 9:05 minute mark of the above video, MrBeast explains that he lives a very "dumbed down" lifestyle and doesn't have a mansion or supercar to worry about. The streamer talked about living in the studio, which allows him to re-invest in the business. An acute indication of his workaholic lifestyle, he explained:

"I live in the studio, right over there. So, I'm not worried about paying for a mansion. I don't drive a Lamborghini. I purposely have a dumbed down lifestyle, 'cus it gives me freedom."

"MrBeast seemed to be very anti-social": Reddit controversies and rumors about a toxic workplace

While his on-screen persona is quite lovable, there have been stories circulating online claiming that MrBeast is not so sociable in real life. The post above from r/confessions describes the YouTube king as an "anti-social" who did not interact with the participants in his video except for shooting purposes. It stated:

"And regarding Mr Beast himself, he seemed to be very anti-social... he would film his part and then ultimately leave to go home and come back the next day. He wouldn't socialize with anyone unless he had to film it."

Another lesser-known fact is that there have been ex-employees who have accused his workplace of being quite toxic, alleging that he purposefully refused to credit certain editors.

It is clear that MrBeast is highly celebrated among his millions of fans, and his charitable videos and successful business ventures point towards his genius entrepreneurial mindset.

While there are a couple of controversial allegations about him being anti-social, there exist numerous instances recounting wholesome interactions, making it difficult to ponder MrBeast off-camera.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes