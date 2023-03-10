"You guys don't do s**t!" - Adin Ross lambasts people "canceling" MrBeast

Recently, popular streamer Adin Ross took a stand against those who have been criticizing MrBeast's charity-centric videos on YouTube. The latter's previous two uploads, one about funding cataract surgeries and the other about providing 20K shoes to underprivileged South African children, received a lot of heat on social media.

Although not quite canceled, Jimmy "MrBeast" has had many people questioning his philanthropic deeds, skeptical of whether is truly altruistic or using charity for self-promotion.

In a recent livestream, Adin Ross lambasted the detractors and argued that they themselves haven't done anything to help others but find problems with MrBeast's endeavors. He exclaimed:

"You guys don't do s**t for the f**king world."

Adin Updates @AdinUpdatess Adin Ross on people canceling MrBeast Adin Ross on people canceling MrBeast https://t.co/tTaZ7unjBf

What did Adin Ross say about MrBeast's philanthropic actions?

Adin Ross joined the growing number of streamers who have come to the defense of MrBeast against undue criticism. He spoke out against the social media users who have accused Jimmy of being insincere in his philanthropic work.

"Do you guys not see MrBeast is getting f**king canceled right now? Like what is this bullsh*t bro? Motherf**kers saying, 'Oh, you have to bring a camera to Africa, record what you are doing.' Bro shut the f**k up. How about you do it yourself?"

Adin Ross proceeded to address individuals who criticize others online without taking any real action:

"All you do is sit there with your little Twitter fingers, little blue, red and paint your nails, with your f**king hair, you're just, 'Oh my god, you f**king weirdo,' shut the f**k up b**ch. MrBeast owns you sadly, you frauds."

What fans said about the clip

The clip, which was shared by one of Adin's verified fan pages on Twitter, generated a lot of reactions. Considering that Adin himself has faced the wrath of Twitter recently, some fans pointed out that he might be trying to regain favor.

ParadoxHit @ParadoxHit @AdinUpdatess Hes not getting canceled tho. I think Adin is just trying to argue for something that literally most people agree with to make himself look good. I like Adin tho. @AdinUpdatess Hes not getting canceled tho. I think Adin is just trying to argue for something that literally most people agree with to make himself look good. I like Adin tho.

Some fans praised MrBeast for his charitable work.

brock🥸🍶🌊 @brock84462579 @AdinUpdatess I've never met an avid MrBeast fan that wasn't at least a little bit sad to see it go. Check my pin tweet bro @AdinUpdatess I've never met an avid MrBeast fan that wasn't at least a little bit sad to see it go. Check my pin tweet bro

Ludwig also addressed the MrBeast controversy

Adin Ross is not the only streamer to weigh in on the authenticity of MrBeast's philanthropic work. YouTuber and streamer Ludwig also expressed his opinion on the matter. In a recent stream, he pushed back against the critics who have been targeting MrBeast's charitable deeds, arguing that hating someone for doing good things is counterproductive and shortsighted.

With the streaming community rallying behind MrBeast and recognizing his positive impact on society, it will be interesting to see how the situation plays out in the future.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes