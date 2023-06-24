Is Victor Wembanyama the tallest player in NBA 2K23?

Victor Wembanyama has become the latest among tall players to get added to NBA 2K23. Developers 2K Sports has released a special Invincible Insert card of the Frenchman, which went live ahead of him getting picked by the San Antonio Spurs.
There are two special cards of the prodigy which can be used in the game’s MyTeam mode. Since his addition, one question has plagued the mind of many – Is “Wemby,” the tallest player in the game?
For starters, Wembanyama isn’t available in all the game modes. To use him in MyGM or MyLeague, players will have to manually update the available squads. There are plenty of community-made options, which include all the draft picks.
Officially, the MyTeam mode is the only place players can play the Frenchman. Yet, he’s not the tallest member present in the game. Several names outdo this generational prospect in terms of physical height.
Who is taller than Victor Wembanyama in NBA 2K23?
As mentioned earlier, at least five names are at least an inch taller than the Frenchman. As per official figures, Wembanyama is 7-foot-4. Some sources state that he’s one more inch taller than what’s mentioned in his draft figures. While 7-foot-5 is an imposing number, here is the list of taller names present in NBA 2K23.
7-foot-7
- Manute Bol
- Gheorghe Muresan
7-foot-6
- Shawn Bradley
- Tacko Fall
- Yao Ming
Here is the list of superstars who stand at 7-foot-5 in height:
- Sim Bhullar
- Chuck Nevitt
Here’s the list of remaining names that are 7-foot-2 or taller in NBA 2K23
7-foot-4
- Mark Eaton
- Boban Marjanovic
- Ralph Sampson
- Rik Smits
7-foot-3
- Randy Breuer
- Zydrunas Ilgauskas
- Kristaps Porzingis
- Arvydas Sabonis
- Hasheem Thabeet
7-foot-2
- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
- Bol Bol
- James Donaldson
- Artis Gilmore
- Roy Hibbert
- Luke Kornet
- Alex Len
- Luc Longley
- Dikembe Mutombo
- Greg Ostertag
It’s worth noting that some of these names are from the Modern Era or current rosters in NBA 2K23.
Wembanya is expected to be fully released in NBA 2K24 when the upcoming title releases. 2K Sports has remained tight-lipped about the game so far, and very few news has come out in the official degree. If the developers follow the same pattern, fans will need to wait till the first week of September 2023 to play as Wemby in San Antonio Spurs.
In real life, the Wembanyama is extremely athletic, and is largely considered as a generational talent. It remains to be seen how well 2K Sports will be able to reflect his abilities in the game.