Is Victor Wembanyama the tallest player in NBA 2K23?

Victor Wembanyama has become the latest among tall players to get added to NBA 2K23. Developers 2K Sports has released a special Invincible Insert card of the Frenchman, which went live ahead of him getting picked by the San Antonio Spurs.

There are two special cards of the prodigy which can be used in the game’s MyTeam mode. Since his addition, one question has plagued the mind of many – Is “Wemby,” the tallest player in the game?

For starters, Wembanyama isn’t available in all the game modes. To use him in MyGM or MyLeague, players will have to manually update the available squads. There are plenty of community-made options, which include all the draft picks.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Officially, the MyTeam mode is the only place players can play the Frenchman. Yet, he’s not the tallest member present in the game. Several names outdo this generational prospect in terms of physical height.

Who is taller than Victor Wembanyama in NBA 2K23?

As mentioned earlier, at least five names are at least an inch taller than the Frenchman. As per official figures, Wembanyama is 7-foot-4. Some sources state that he’s one more inch taller than what’s mentioned in his draft figures. While 7-foot-5 is an imposing number, here is the list of taller names present in NBA 2K23.

7-foot-7

Manute Bol

Gheorghe Muresan

7-foot-6

Shawn Bradley

Tacko Fall

Yao Ming

Here is the list of superstars who stand at 7-foot-5 in height:

Sim Bhullar

Chuck Nevitt

Here’s the list of remaining names that are 7-foot-2 or taller in NBA 2K23

7-foot-4

Mark Eaton

Boban Marjanovic

Ralph Sampson

Rik Smits

7-foot-3

Randy Breuer

Zydrunas Ilgauskas

Kristaps Porzingis

Arvydas Sabonis

Hasheem Thabeet

7-foot-2

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Bol Bol

James Donaldson

Artis Gilmore

Roy Hibbert

Luke Kornet

Alex Len

Luc Longley

Dikembe Mutombo

Greg Ostertag

It’s worth noting that some of these names are from the Modern Era or current rosters in NBA 2K23.

Wembanya is expected to be fully released in NBA 2K24 when the upcoming title releases. 2K Sports has remained tight-lipped about the game so far, and very few news has come out in the official degree. If the developers follow the same pattern, fans will need to wait till the first week of September 2023 to play as Wemby in San Antonio Spurs.

In real life, the Wembanyama is extremely athletic, and is largely considered as a generational talent. It remains to be seen how well 2K Sports will be able to reflect his abilities in the game.

Poll : 0 votes