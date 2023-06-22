NBA 2K23 Next promo pack: All featured players including Invincible Victor Wembanyama

The Next promo will appear in NBA 2K23 starting Thursday, June 22, in the MyTeam mode. The developers have announced the latest set of special cards on the game’s official Twitter account. The upcoming promo will feature the young talents who are set to be part of this year’s NBA draft. While several items exist, the series is headlined by the special edition cards of Victor Wembanyama and Paolo Banchero.

2K Sports has released regular promos as NBA 2K23 entered the last quarter of its annual cycle. There have been some amazing cards of late, which have featured the End Game, Kevin Durant. The Next promo will also feature a similar item in the form of Paolo Banchero. However, more cards in this series are worth packing in MyTeam mode.

Complete list of all NBA 2K23 Next promo players

The upcoming Next promo will be a treat for those who want to play as the next generation of world-class talents. While the NBA franchises in real life sort out their draft picks, NBA 2K23 players will be able to try out some of these names in the MyTeam mode.

Invincible Victor Wembanyama is dropping along with 10 NEXT cards and End Game Paolo Banchero! 2023 #NBADraft picks are coming to MyTEAM tomorrowInvincible Victor Wembanyama is dropping along with 10 NEXT cards and End Game Paolo Banchero! 2023 #NBADraft picks are coming to MyTEAM tomorrow‼️ Invincible Victor Wembanyama is dropping along with 10 NEXT cards and End Game Paolo Banchero! https://t.co/tZLuGW2UVv

Jalen Williams – SF/SG

Walker Nessler – PF/C

Keyonte George – SG/PG

Amen Thompson – PG/SG

Anthony Black – SG/PG

Gradey Dick – SG/SF

Cam Whitmore – SF/SG

Cade Cunningham – PG/SG

Evan Mobley – PF/C

Jabari Smith Jr. – PF/SF

Ausar Thompson – SG/SF

Cason Wallace – SG/PG

Jarace Walker – SF/PF

Brandon Miller - SF/SG

There are three standout cards in the Next promo that will be high on the wish lists of NBA 2K23 players. Victor Wembanyama has two cards – one which belongs to the promo and the other being an Invincible Insert. The former is positioned as PF/C, while the latter can operate as a PF/SF. Finally, Paolo Banchero’s PF/SF End Game card has also been included in this series.

All cards featured on the Next series have great stats and an overall of 99. Starting Thursday, they will be available in packs, but there’s no guarantee to get one. Players might need to perform several tries to find one unless they are lucky. Alternatively, these cards will also be available in the auction market.

