NBA 2K23 Encore Pack: All new players released in MyTeam mode featuring End Game Kevin Durant

The End Game Kevin Durant is one of the many exciting additions to the NBA 2K23 Encore pack, which will be available in the MyTeam mode starting Friday, June 17. Developers 2K Sports unveiled a brand new team of highly-rated talents who will be a wonderful addition to any player and squad. Some of these items can be considered “broken” in their respective positions due to their exceptional stats.

The End Game Kevin Durant will arguably be the best pull that players can hope for. Since the final reward isn’t guaranteed to be this card, one will have to rely on their luck. However, some of the other additions to the Encore series are equally effective.

Let’s take a look at all the items that are part of the recent promo in NBA 2K23 MyTeam mode.

Complete list of all NBA 2k23 Encore players featuring End Game Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant is now the first End Game card in the NBA 2K23 roster. The item was revealed on June 16 and is now available in the Encore series. However, Durant's is not the only card players will have access to, as there are more special cards that they will be able to add to their squads.

Here are the names on the special cards, along with their in-game positions.

Rajon Rondo – PG/SG

Kyle Korver – SG/SF

Scottie Barnes – SF/PG

Lamarcus Aldrige – PF/C

Karl Malone – PF/SF

Kyrie Erving – PG/SG

Mark Eaton – C

Rudy Gay – SF/SG

Once again, four Invincible Inserts have been released along with the main team. Here are the names, along with their in-game positions in NBA 2K23.

Kawhi Leonard – SF/SG

Jason Tatum – SF/PF

Russell Westbrook – PG/SG

Kristaps Porzingis – C/PF

Finally, there’s the End Game Insert card of Kevin Durant, which can operate as an SG/SF.

As usual, players must open several packs before they can land one of these cards. Alternatively, they will also be available on the auction market, but their recent prices are likely to be very high due to limited supply for the time being.

The Unauctionable Encore Invincible Option Pack is another great way for players to get new cards. They can choose between the Invincible Insert versions of Jason Tatum, Russell Westbrook, and Kawhi Leonard. The one they select will be added to their squad, but this item can’t be sold on the market (as suggested by the name).

