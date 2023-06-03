NBA 2K23 Eerie players: Full list of players explored

The Eerie players were one of the earliest sets of special cards released towards the start of NBA 2K23. These unique items for NBA superstars were available during the fall and in Season 2. These cards were present in different in-game packs but can no longer be obtained similarly. Moreover, many of these items are outdated today, as 2K Sports has released vastly superior replacements over the recent seasons.

That being said, many players have started their NBA 2K23 journeys late. The game has recently been added to the PS Plus subscription, offering access to all subscribers at no extra cost. Some of the Eerie cards can still be valuable additions, especially if found at a lower cost.

Complete list of Eerie players in NBA 2K23

The best bet for players to find the Eerie cards will be the marketplace in MyTeam. Players can buy and sell different items using in-game currencies, and it’s a great way to build up a squad. This MyTeam market can let NBA 2K23 players secure great bargains, including Eerie items.

Michael Doleac – C – 72

Mark Bryant – PF/C – 72

Ben Wallace – C/PF – 73

Isaiah Rider – SG/SF – 74

Charlie Ward – PG/SG – 74

Brandon Ingram – SF/PF – 75

Rodney Rodgers – PF/SF – 75

Popeye Jones – PF/C – 76

Kawhi Leonard – SF/PF – 77

Jayson Tatum – SF/PF – 78

Spud Webb – PG/SG – 82

Jaren Jackson – SG/SF – 82

James Johnson – PF/SF – 82

Daequan Cook – SG/SF – 82

Zach Randolph – PF/C – 82

Brian Scalabrine – PF/SF – 82

Bonzi Wells – SF/SG – 85

Raja Bell – SG/SF – 85

Tree Rollins – C – 85

Aaron Brooks – PG/SG – 85

Rudy Tomjanovich – SF/PF – 85

Kendrick Perkins - C – 85

Udonis Haslem – PF/C – 88

Stephen Jackson – SF/PF – 88

David West – PF/C – 88

Maurice Lucas – PF/SF – 88

Vernon Maxwell – SG/SF – 88

Darryl Dawkins – C/PF – 88

Jimmy Butler – SF/SG – 90

Joe Dumars – SG/PG – 90

Allen Iverson - PG/SG - 91

Moses Malone – C/PF – 93

Isaiah Thomas – PG/SG – 93

At their release, these Eerie cards ran riot in MyTeam mode. The special cards of Isaiah Thomas and Moses Malone were best in their respective positions in NBA 2K23 and cost a fortune to acquire.

Since then, many of these cards have gone down the hierarchy with new seasonal content. Today, most of these cards might not be of practical value, but their prices have decreased from what they once were.

These cards were also required to complete different objectives in NBA 2K23 Season 2 and earn more tokens.

