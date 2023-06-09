NBA 2K23 Glorious Pack: All new players released in MyTeam mode featuring Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

In NBA 2K23, players now have the opportunity to open the Glorious promo pack, which contains highly coveted cards featuring basketball legends Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. These cards are among the many exceptional items available to players in the MyTeam mode. Based on the overalls of the cards, they’ll be the perfect addition to any squad, and almost irreplacable in their respective positions

2K Sports has been releasing new weekly promos to keep the content fresh, allowing players to take their teams to the next level. Recent promos have featured some enviable Dark Matter cards that can even be regarded as “broken” in their respective positions. Players who might have missed on those promos can soon try their luck with the latest set of upcoming items.

All NBA 2K23 Glorious promo pack players – Jordan, Bryant, and more

Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant’s cards will be high on the wish lists of every NBA 2K23 player. It’s no surprise, given how popular these two legends are in the basketball community and what the potential stats of the cards will be. However, there are some other great alternatives to consider as well.

Josh Smith – SF/PF

Khris Middleton – SF/SG

Lauri Markkanen – SF/PF

Brandon Ingram – SF/SG

John Stockton PG/SG

Og Anunoby – SF/SG

Blake Griffin – PF/SF

Andrei Kirilenko – SF/SG

Jeremy Lin – PG/SG

All these Glorious cards can be found in packs, but there’s no guaranteed way to get them. Players will have to open several NBA 2K23 packs to stand a chance of having one of them, and it will ultimately depend on their luck.

Four Invincible cards can be found in this promo.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar C/PF

Michael Jorda – SG/PG

Kobe Bryant – SG/PG

Larry Bird – SF/PF

Outside of packs, players can try to find this item in the market and acquire them directly. However, their prices will be extremely steep, given how popular each card will tend to be. Moreover, they can be prized assets for the remainder of the NBA 2K23.

It’s worth noting that the overalls of all Glorious and Invincible cards are set at 99.

