NBA 2K23 Promo Super Pack: Best players available in the pack

Season 7 of NBA 2K23 keeps getting brighter for the fans with the introduction of the Promo Super Pack earlier on May 23. The special content has been introduced in the MyTeam mode, and it features some amazing items for the community and their respective squads. The pack includes the chance to obtain the Invincible Inserts of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Tracy McGrady, which adds to its appeal.

What sets the Promo Super Pack apart is the variety of cards it contains, featuring popular items from recent promos and even those from recent packs. This gives players a great opportunity to acquire these coveted items, making the grind worthwhile.

The NBA 2K23 Promo Super Pack features some of the best cards from previous releases

NBA 2K23 players always look out for additions like the Promo Super Pack, as they tend to include the very best items. Moreover, they often contain cards no longer available from packs in MyTeam mode.

The available list of cards is all rated 99, making them stellar potential additions to every team. Moreover, 2K Sports has ensured the pack contains cards that can do offense and defense.

Amar'e Stoudemire PF/C

Bill Walton C/PF

Caron Butler SG/SF

Jason Richardson SG/SF

Donovan Mitchell SG/PG

Yao Ming C

Jimmy Butler PG/SG

Vince Carter SF/SG

Kevin Durant SF/PF

Michael Jordan SG/PG

Giannis Antetokounmpo PF/SF

Tracy Mcgrady SG/SF

All the cards belong to the Dark Matter tier, so great performances are almost guaranteed, thanks to their outside stats and attributes. The Elemental Michael Jordan card will also be a favorite for the NBA 2K23 community, fans of the GOAT.

It's worth noting that these cards aren't guaranteed from any given pack. The odds of obtaining one stand is 11%, so players must open at least a few packs. For getting guaranteed special cards in the MyTeam mode, players can grind the different levels present as part of Season 7.

