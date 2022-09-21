How to Make the Michael Jordan Replica Build in NBA 2K23

NBA 2K23’s secret builds feature has taken quite a few fans by surprise.

The MyPlayer game mode always allows gamers to create their own players by customizing all of their physical and statistical aspects. However, NBA 2K23 has various secret builds of various former and current icons. The statistics need to be accurately fed into the system, which then enables the creation.

This includes the likes of Stephen Curry, Kawhi Leonard, Luka Doncic, and even Zion Williamson among current players. Furthermore, various legends such as Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan also have their own secret builds.

This article looks at everything gamers need to know in order to unlock the Michael Jordan secret build.

NBA 2K @NBA2K



Introducing our



Michael Jordan Edition

Championship Edition



Pre-order starting 7/7 No other way to do it forIntroducing our #NBA2K23 Cover Athlete Michael JordanMichael Jordan EditionChampionship EditionPre-order starting 7/7 No other way to do it for 2️⃣3️⃣Introducing our #NBA2K23 Cover Athlete Michael Jordan🏀Michael Jordan Edition🏆Championship EditionPre-order starting 7/7 https://t.co/WwVTynbK2x

How to unlock the Michael Jordan secret build in NBA 2K23?

Michael Jordan’s secret build in NBA 2K23 is called “His Airness” and like every secret build, certain physical aspects need to be fed in exactly right. The Chicago Bulls legend was a shooting guard with a height of 6-foot-6. Of course, the iconic #23 jersey also needs to be added:

Position: Shooting Guard

Height: 6'6"

Weight: 195

Wingspan: 6'11"

Jersey Number: 23

Moving on, gamers need to ensure that the following statistical attributes are fed in:

Close Shot : 84

: 84 Driving Layup : 90

: 90 Driving Dunk : 92

: 92 Standing Dunk : 68

: 68 Post Control : 61

: 61 Mid - Range Shot : 68

- : 68 Three - Point Shot : 53

- : 53 Free Throw : 77

: 77 Pass Accuracy : 71

: 71 Ball Handle : 81

: 81 Speed With Ball 79

79 Interior Defense : 54

: 54 Perimeter Defense : 82

: 82 Steal : 85

: 85 Block : 60

: 60 Offensive Rebound : 45

: 45 Defensive Rebound : 44

: 44 Speed : 85

: 85 Acceleration : 86

: 86 Strength : 53

: 53 Vertical : 91

: 91 Stamina: 92

NBA 2K @NBA2K



80s MJ

90s MJ First Look at our Cover Athlete Michael Jordan in #NBA2K23 80s MJ90s MJ First Look at our Cover Athlete Michael Jordan in #NBA2K23🏀 80s MJ🏀 90s MJ https://t.co/r27VGCvQfU

Gamers only need to ensure that they are feeding in the right statistics in the MyPlayer mode. Doing the above will allow them to use their created player across MyPlayer and MyCareer game modes. Once the player is created with the above attributes, the “His Airness” secret build will be unlocked.

