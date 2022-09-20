NBA 2K23 Secret Build: How to make Stephen Curry ‘Chef’ Special Replica

NBA 2K23 has resulted in a plethora of excitement for fans and gamers. The game has a wide array of new features, events and gameplay enhancements to look forward to.

The secret builds that had been added to NBA 2K23 took many by surprise. It has provided fans with an innovative method of getting closer to their favorite players. Current icons such as Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and even Zion Williamson all have their own secret builds that can be added and used by gamers.

Of course, one of the most popular players of the modern era, Stephen Curry, also has his own secret build that goes by the name “Chef.” Gamers can use specific attributes to unlock the secret build and go on to play as the players in various game modes.

This article looks at the specifications required to create Chef Curry’s secret build.

How to unlock Stephen Curry NBA 2K23 secret build?

NBA 2K23’s MyPlayer mode gives gamers the option to create their own specific players that can then be used in different game modes. Stephen Curry has some specific physical attributes that need to be added in order to unlock his secret build. These include:

· Position : Point Guard

: Point Guard · Jersey Number : 30

: 30 · Height : 6'2"

: 6'2" · Weight : 185

: 185 · Wingspan: 6'4"

Once the above physical attributes have been finalized, the gamer needs to all the player stats in accordance to the following:

Close Shot : 90

: 90 Driving Layup : 91

: 91 Driving Dunk : 31

: 31 Post Control : 30

: 30 Mid - Range Shot : 87

- : 87 Three - Point Shot : 92

- : 92 Free Throw : 88

: 88 Pass Accuracy : 89

: 89 Ball Handle : 92

: 92 Speed With Ball : 78

: 78 Interior Defense : 26

: 26 Perimeter Defense : 71

: 71 Steal : 51

: 51 Block : 46

: 46 Offensive Rebound : 29

: 29 Defensive Rebound : 58

: 58 Speed : 80

: 80 Acceleration : 80

: 80 Strength : 45

: 45 Vertical : 70

: 70 Stamina: 97

Doing the above will unlock the secret build and gamers will then be able to use the player across game modes!

