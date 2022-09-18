NBA 2K23 Music Trivia and Rap Battles: Everything you need to know

Like NBA 2K22, NBA 2K23 will also have a set of Music Trivia and question-based challenges. Gamers can complete these challenges to gain extra items. In NBA 2K22, the trivia was related to in-game quests, challenges and history of the league. NBA 2K23 has featured music trivia related to the 50+ artists featured in the game’s official playlist.

This year, MyCareer has been reduced to a smaller map. However, that is helpful because players don't need to roam around to complete specific map-based quests and challenges.

The music trivia is straightforward. Players can access it on the home screen of NBA 2K23. The following article looks at all the information gamers need to complete this week’s NBA 2K23 music trivia and rap battle.

NBA 2K23: How to become a “connoisseur in rap” by answering the relevant questions

This week’s challenge requires gamers to travel to Erik’s Vinyl for the Cole World quest. The quest itself is straightforward enough to complete. It involves the answering of rap-related questions. Once the questions are answered correctly, gamers will receive a notification confirming that they have become a connoisseur in rap. The relevant game rewards will be sent directly to the inbox.

Once the gamer answers the trivia questions, they will also need to complete the rap battle questions. YouTuber etox39 has already compiled all the relevant answers as mentioned below:

“Truth Hurts” was a number one smash for which artist?

Lizzo

Which group of rock royalty insists that they will rock you?

Queen

In their hit 1992 track, which did Pete Rock and CL Smooth “do over you?”

They reminisce over you.

NBA 2K23 Rap Battle

Street Rap vs. Kendall:

I got lockdown defense so don’t try to get mental

Check ya I’m with the extras, I’m eurostepping and flexing

I’ll break your ankles and probably fix that wart in your foot

You don’t have a lift pass you not supposed to ski here

End your career, throw a party on your own dime

I heard you’re sleeping on me with your stuffed toy Piggie Smalls?

Rita’s vs. Lil Mettle:

Got a little shine now you think you hotter than ovens.

You are not the type that these other playas are idolize.

And if you’re hoopin, you’re doo doo I’m poop scoopin’.

Hope it doesn’t rain, since I caved the roof in.

I’mma pull up in your face like I know your addy.

I know you seen me skate I got nothin’ but decks.

Came Back To Ball W. PhD Monk:

Whenever, wherever. Soon as I tough the leather.

Like your kindergarten teacher, I’m giving L’s for free.

And I’mma take the rock like I went in that man’s wallet.

Crazy how he laced up for the wall of shame.

And don’t mumble it’s a concrete jungle.

I call a iso, then I put the icing on.

Take off from a free throw, take off the durag.

Cross-over, half-spin, hit ’em with the hop skip.

How you gonna stop this nah how you gonna top this?

2K, who you’re dealing with? You know I’m a savage.

The rock ain’t safe, I’ll take the money out your dresser.

You know who I am I’m a national treasure.

Dreamville Studio Session W. Bas:

Leave em frozen when I pull up for the jumper.

It’s the playoffs, play y’all? Y’all beginners.

My arm in the rim look at shorty below.

Like Dr. J’s afro you getting blowed out.

“Smile for the camera” chill? Yeah, no doubt.

This that rolling down the window on the flight feel…NEXT!

