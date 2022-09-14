NBA 2K23 companion app released: Everything we know

Along with the NBA 2K23's official release, 2K has made the NBA 2K23 companion app available for download. On September 8th, 2022, the most recent edition of the MyNBA2K23 app was published after several delays.

Users of Android and iOS devices can download the MyNBA2K23 app from the Apple Store and Google Play Store, respectively. Gamers can download the app for free. It includes the ability to redeem Locker Codes, check your VC balance and scan your face for use on your player in MyCareer.

Let's talk about the features of the latest NBA 2K23 companion app.

Features of NBA 2K23 companion app

The NBA 2K23 companion app's primary goal is to link all of your consoles to your Android and iOS devices. By doing so, gamers can synchronize their account data with the app and access it without opening their consoles.

Face scanning is the most eagerly anticipated feature in the MyNBA2K23 companion app. Using their smartphone, gamers can use face scanning to customize their MyPLAYER in NBA 2K23. The app is available on the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Steam and Nintendo Switch

This feature lets players scan their faces to make their avatars look exactly like them. It's quick, so players can skip character changes and unlock their player attributes. The face scan may not be 100% accurate. However, gamers can be sure that it will help people get closer to the appearance they want their character to have.

The companion app also allows you to redeem the NBA 2K23 locker codes. These text-based codes can be used to enter for a chance to win MyTeam prizes, including packs, tokens, players and MT. Every week, new Locker Codes are made available. Each code offers a unique range of potential rewards.

Virtual Currency, or VC, is earned through numerous game modes. It can be used to buy various items and upgrades throughout the game. 2K Players may check their account's available VC balance with the MyNBA2K23 companion app.

Additionally, the MyNBA2K23 companion app allows users to keep up with new modes, Locker Codes or soon releasing unique offers. 2K23 gamers can also use the app to check out the most recent news and forthcoming events.

Edited by Chad Marriott