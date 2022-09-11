Fans complain about one huge issue with the PS5 version of NBA 2K23

NBA 2K23, one of the most eagerly anticipated sports games, has finally arrived on next-generation consoles ( PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X). Basketball fans worldwide have been eagerly anticipating this year's NBA 2K23 game because it has new excellent features in MyCAREER mode. These features are only available to users of next-generation consoles.

Now that the release date has arrived, we anticipate several problems for Xbox S and Playstation 5 owners while playing or downloading the NBA 2K23 game. In light of that, allow me to walk you through a significant NBA 2K23 issue that fans have found within a couple of days of the game's release.

NBA 2K23 on PS5 is a whopping 143 GB in size

When 2K Games releases a new NBA game, we learn about the users' issues shortly after the game's release. While some are relatively minor, others are more annoying and could ruin the experience. The size of the overall game in NBA 2K23's Playstation 5 version is the main problem with this edition.

2K23 for PlayStation 5 is already available for download globally, and this year's game is about 143 GB in size. This year's 2K is about 30 GB larger than last year's. The file size this season increased significantly, which was not anticipated by the audience.

The increase in file size means that those with a 500 GB internal storage limit have used one-third of it. Even though NBA 2K is renowned for its large file sizes, 2K typically stops games at 100 GB in size.

Despite The City in MyCAREER mode being 30% shorter this season, the size of the game was always going to grow. It includes a Michael Jordan-themed season mode and Franchise mode where you can relive the era with the Legend.

This season, 2K23 has added many fantastic features to the game, especially the Jordan challenge. 2K23 features a completely rebuilt version of NBA 2K11's Jordan Challenges, requiring players to recreate Jordan's real-life achievements virtually.

To make MyCAREER look more immersive, NBA 2K has also added some new cool features. They have changed the Warehouse to a theater, added themed locations to the Boroughs and allowed players to pursue careers other than basketball. These other careers include rap or hip-hop music. The new features increased the size of the overall game.

