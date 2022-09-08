What have Anthony Davis' NBA 2K ratings been over the years 

Anthony Marshon Davis Jr, also known as The Brow, plays for the Los Angeles Lakers. Davis is 29 and can play at the centre or power forward position. His contributions on both ends of the floor make him one of the best big men in the league and fun to play with in the popular NBA 2K video game.

In 2012, the New Orleans Pelicans Davis with the first overall pick. A power forward for the All-Time New Orleans Pelicans in NBA 2K, Davis was one of the best players to ever suit up for the franchise before he joined the Lakers.

In 2019, he joined LeBron James and the Lakers and helped them win their first championship since 2010.

Tracking Anthony Davis’ NBA 2K rating evolution over the years

The overall player rating for the new NBA 2K game was recently released, and it doesn't look good for Davis. This season, The Big Man, who was on the cover of NBA 2K a few years ago, has an overall rating of 90. He doesn't even rank among the top 10 NBA 2K players.

LeBron James is rated 96 overall and is tied for second with Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant. Giannis Antetokounmpo is rated the highest overall, at 97.

When the New Orleans Pelicans selected Davis in the first round of the 2012 NBA Draft, NBA 2K gave him a rating of 79, a respectable score for a rookie. However, Davis displayed exceptional talent and raised his overall rating to 88 in 2K15.

He improved his rating to 92 the following season, but due to his injuries, Davis's rating dropped to 90 in 2K17. However, his form and consistency improved and he maintained a rating of 94 rating before he was traded to the Lakers in 2019.

After winning the championship with the Lakers, Davis’s rating jumped to an overall 95 in NBA 2K21 and even reached 96 at the end of the year. However, his rating fell to 93 in NBA 2K22 due to his poor form and injury woes.

Only the overall rating has been revealed so far, but last year in NBA 2K, Davis had the build of an interior force with a total of 41 Badges.

