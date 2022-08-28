NBA 2K23 Free 35k Virtual Currency: Here is what you need to do!

Anticipation is growing, with NBA 2K23 releasing on September 9th. NBA 2K has already announced lots of Michael Jordan-themed content and challenges for the game. Gamers can receive several extra perks, especially if users purchase the Championship or the Michael Jordan edition of the game.

NBA 2K also announced an exclusive offer that gamers can use to get an extra 35,000 VC credited into their account. The exclusive offer is only available on NBA 2K23 pre-orders and is reasonably straightforward. The following article looks at everything gamers need to do to earn the extra VC.

NBA 2K @NBA2K



Pre-order 2K23 on the 2K Store with your Amex Card to receive a code for 35,000 in Virtual Currency



Terms apply. Learn more: Want extra VC when you start playing #NBA2K23 Pre-order 2K23 on the 2K Store with your AmexCard to receive a code for 35,000 in Virtual CurrencyTerms apply. Learn more: store.2k.com/game/buy-nba2k… Want extra VC when you start playing #NBA2K23?Pre-order 2K23 on the 2K Store with your Amex® Card to receive a code for 35,000 in Virtual CurrencyTerms apply. Learn more: store.2k.com/game/buy-nba2k… https://t.co/v7chE6S3ez

NBA 2K23 announces a limited-time offer for an extra 35K virtual currency

The offer is only applicable to American Express cardholders. Gamers only need to use an American Express card to pre-order. The value of the extra 35K virtual currency is around $10 and can help gamers gain an advantage after the release of NBA 2K23.

Once the transaction has been processed via the NBA 2K website, gamers will receive a locker code via email. The straightforward process from NBA 2K22 can be expected to be followed for the latest edition of the series. Virtual Currency, or VC, is easily the game's most important currency. VC allows people to make purchases across the MyTeam and MyCareer game modes.

NBA 2K MyTEAM @NBA2K_MyTEAM Contracts have been removed from



And this is just the start, full reveal coming tomorrow Contracts have been removed from #NBA2K23 MyTEAMAnd this is just the start, full reveal coming tomorrow 🚨 Contracts have been removed from #NBA2K23 MyTEAM 🚨And this is just the start, full reveal coming tomorrow https://t.co/aWH0MmPUuU

VC significantly speeds up progress and the overall ease of gameplay. The 35K VC available makes this offer a must. The offer is applicable until the end of the year. So, it will be available on orders after the game releases.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Chad Marriott