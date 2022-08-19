What are NBA 2K locker codes? Finding out the latest details about locker codes being made available for NBA 2K23

Each day, we get closer to the official September 9th release date for NBA 2K23. Excitement surrounds the kind of locker codes that will initially be released in the game.

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry can be expected to play a starring role. He, most likely, will emerge as the highest-rated player this year.

There has been quite a bit of information regarding NBA 2K23’s release. Details about the exact locker codes, however, can be expected once the game is officially released on September 9.

A total of five official versions of the game will be released. Ahead of the release, a number of gameplay-related and other changes have already been announced. The following article looks at all the details related to the locker codes available in NBA 2K23.

NBA 2K22 MyTEAM @NBA2K_MyTEAM Here's a Locker Code for End Game Kobe



Replace the "?" in the code for a letter or number to unlock it. Can you guess it?



And don't forget, these Dark Matter codes are limited quantity. It's Mamba Time in LAHere's a Locker Code for End Game KobeReplace the "?" in the code for a letter or number to unlock it. Can you guess it?And don't forget, these Dark Matter codes are limited quantity. It's Mamba Time in LA ⏰ Here's a Locker Code for End Game KobeReplace the "?" in the code for a letter or number to unlock it. Can you guess it?And don't forget, these Dark Matter codes are limited quantity. https://t.co/44jKEP4Pa3

Everything we know about the locker codes for NBA 2K23

The locker codes have followed a predictable trend in recent NBA 2K titles. Players can acquire a range of in-game currencies, player packs, and other items that can be used in different game modes. Currently, the following two locker codes are available in NBA 2K22:

THANK-YOU-MYTEAM-COMMUNITY: End Game Deluxe Pack or an Invincible Deluxe Pack

FOREVER-CODE-FROM-ASK-A-DEV: 50 Tokens, Hall of Fame Badge, Diamond Contract, Diamond Shoe or Zero Gravity Deluxe Pack

NBA 2K22 MyTEAM @NBA2K_MyTEAM



Redeem this first one to get Glitched Larry Bird To celebrate a decade of MyTEAM, we are dropping limited quantity Dark Matter locker codes all weekendRedeem this first one to get Glitched Larry Bird To celebrate a decade of MyTEAM, we are dropping limited quantity Dark Matter locker codes all weekend 🎉Redeem this first one to get Glitched Larry Bird 🍀 https://t.co/mtHOHFKI1H

Gamers have regularly been able to acquire pink diamond players and other featured players as part of the locker code rewards. Furthermore, the diamond variety of in-game items, such as shoes and accessories, also proved to be regular offerings in NBA 2K22.

Gamers can easily enter these locker codes in both the MyTeam and the MyCareer modes. Following this, the rewards are sent directly to their inbox.

NBA 2K has already introduced various NBA 2K23-themed rewards via locker codes. Upon the announcement of Devin Booker as one of the cover stars, the following locker code allowed players to acquire a free invincible Devin Booker:

2K23-COVER-DEVIN-BOOKER

Dallas Mavericks v Phoenix Suns - Game Seven

The trend can be expected to continue as part of NBA 2K23. Fans should keep a look out for relevant locker codes that they can use to improve their teams!

