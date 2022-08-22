Does NBA 2K23 have cross-platform support?

As we approach the official September 9th release date for NBA 2K23, we look at an annual query for the NBA 2K series.

Crossplay across consoles is one of the most sought-after features. Fans have clamored for the feature to be added to the NBA 2K series for years. The feature allows gamers across consoles to match-make against each other across online game modes. A range of significant gaming franchises, such as COD: Warzone, Fortnite and Apex Legends have the feature.

However, the most popular gaming titles related to sports, such as FIFA or Madden, do not have the crossplay feature. NBA2K lacks this option for multiple reasons. Most notably, crossplay will lead to advantages for specific platforms for sports games.

Whether NBA 2K23 will have crossplay or not yet been answered by the NBA 2K team. The following article attempts to answer the question.

Will NBA 2K23 have crossplay?

The fact remains that cross-platform support is one of the most sought-after features for the NBA 2K series. Gamers are bound to have multiple friends who play 2K23 on a different consoles. However, this means they will not be able to match-make against each other.

Hence, if NBA 2K planned to introduce the revolutionary feature, an announcement would indeed have been made. Previous titles of the NBA 2K series have not traditionally allowed cross-platform play, and the trend can be expected to follow with 2K23.

Furthermore, NBA 2K23 is the second game of the series to have a next-generation version, after NBA 2K22. No cross-platform play means that Xbox One and PS5 gamers won't be able to play against gamers using previous versions of the console either.

VYBE @WeAreVYBE



We interviewed



WATCH: CROSS-PLATFORM COMMUNITY CREATIONS IN #WWE2K22 ?!We interviewed @WWEgames devs Lynell Jinks & Christina Diem Pham about the game's improved graphics, new features, MyRise, and more in this 20+ min video.WATCH: youtu.be/mHXaSEjji_0 CROSS-PLATFORM COMMUNITY CREATIONS IN #WWE2K22?!We interviewed @WWEgames devs Lynell Jinks & Christina Diem Pham about the game's improved graphics, new features, MyRise, and more in this 20+ min video.WATCH: youtu.be/mHXaSEjji_0 https://t.co/wNOJn2QGbN

Users can solve this problem by purchasing one of the editions that allows gameplay across current-gen and new-gen consoles. These include the Digital Deluxe, Michael Jordan or Championship Edition. Each edition gives gamers access to both new-gen and current-gen players during match-making. However, they will have to keep switching and can only play against one generation of gamers at a time.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Chad Marriott