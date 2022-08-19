Who is on the NBA 2K23 cover? Taking a look at the promotional details of the highly anticipated game

Every year, a select few former and current NBA stars are chosen to be on the cover of the latest NBA 2K edition.
For NBA 2K22, the honor was shared among the likes of Luka Doncic, Dirk Nowitzki, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Candace Parker. This year, the game pays tribute to arguably the greatest NBA player to have ever lived.
NBA 2K23 features Michael Jordan as one of the cover stars. This heart-warming tribute features his iconic Chicago Bulls number #23 jersey.
The game is set to be released on September 9, so there is quite a bit of time remaining before fans can get their hands on it. The Championship edition is available across all platforms. There is also the Digital Deluxe edition. It also comes in a Michael Jordan-themed edition.
This is obviously in addition to the Standard Version and the WNBA version of the game. This edition is the second WNBA-specific version of the game.
NBA 2K23: Who are the cover stars for the game?
As mentioned before, Michael Jordan will be gracing the cover of one of the NBA 2k23 editions. The former player and legend will also be available as a playable character for gamers who buy this specific edition. Apart from Jordan, the following perks are part of the Michael Jordan edition:
- 100K VC + 23 MyTEAM Promo Packs
- 10K MyTEAM Points + 10 MyTEAM Tokens
- MyCAREER Skill Boosts + Apparel
- Diamond Jordan Shoe MyTEAM card
- Ruby Coach Card MyTEAM Pack
- Cover Star MyTEAM Cards
The perks come after paying an additional $99.99.
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker has been selected as the cover star for the NBA 2k23 standard edition. The standard edition costs $59.99. But it only has the following perks, all of which are part of the Michael Jordan edition:
- 5,000 Virtual Currency
- 5,000 MyTEAM Points
- 10 MyTEAM Promo Packs (delivered one a week)
- A Boost for each MyCAREER Skill type
- A Boost for each Gatorade Boost type
- Devin Booker MyPLAYER Jersey
- 95 Rated Devin Booker MyTEAM Free Agent Card
Finally, the WNBA edition has Seattle Storm’s Sue Bird and Phoenix Mercury’s Diana Taurasi as the cover stars. While WNBA enthusiasts might be interested in buying the NBA 2k23 WNBA edition, there is a catch. The WNBA edition is currently limited to Gamestop in the USA and Canada. That can change in the future, so gamers should keep an eye out for further updates.