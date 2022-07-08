"S**t is so undeserved”, “Worst cover OAT?”, “Luka owns u lil bro”, “What does Jokic need to do to become the cover athlete?” - Fans mock Devin Booker as he’s announced as the cover star for NBA 2K23

NBA 2K announced the cover athlete for NBA 2K23, and it's Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns. The Suns' 2021-22 season ended in a humiliating Game 7 loss, and fans are now trolling Booker. Regardless of the outcome of the playoffs, he had an amazing regular season and certainly deserves recognition.

He averaged 26.8 points, 4.8 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game in 68 starts. He was eighth in the league in scoring, and top 15 in OBPM and VORP.

Booker kept the Suns afloat and continued dominating even while Chris Paul was injured, earning himself MVP consideration. Booker was fourth in voting, receiving more votes than future Hall of Famers like Steph Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and even his teammate Chris Paul.

2K Sports announced its cover athlete on Wednesday, and Booker joined a short coveted list of superstars who have been the face of the popular game.

Booker joins a list of 19 active players who have been on the cover of NBA 2K. Out of those, only 13 were on the main international edition.

Fans mercilessly troll Devin Booker for being the cover athlete of NBA 2K23

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns weren't expected to lose Game 7 on their home floor.

They were by far the best team in the NBA all regular season and had the league's best home and road record. They broke their franchise record for wins in a season with 64 and were the only team that crossed 60 wins. Not only were they the only 60-win team, but they also won the West by a whopping eight games.

The Western Conference semifinals between the Dallas Mavericks and Suns was an incredible chess match between two fabulous coaches. Jason Kidd ultimately figured it out. After going down 0-2, he orchestrated a comeback to win the series. Interestingly, until Game 7, every home team had blowout wins, so when the series shifted to Phoenix, everyone bet on the Suns.

Suns fans and players trash-talked all season long. Booker and CP3 smirked and laughed in postgame interviews when asked about opponents. They were so arrogant in the regular season that most of the fans on social media celebrated their downfall.

Here is how the fans on Twitter reacted to NBA 2K's announcement of Booker being its cover athlete:

NBA Memes @NBAMemes Luka Doncic and Devin Booker are the first father-son duo to be cover athletes of NBA 2k Luka Doncic and Devin Booker are the first father-son duo to be cover athletes of NBA 2k 🙌🔥 https://t.co/b1uoqRB00g

Book @DevinBook I heard this the hardest cover they done did..? :) I heard this the hardest cover they done did..? :)

LeGOAT🐐🐐🐐🐐(🐐) @Bronoholic @DevinBook with the worst player they done picked @DevinBook with the worst player they done picked

NBA 2K gives fans a taste of basketball action while the players rehab in the offseason. Icons Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi are the cover stars for the WNBA edition, and Michael Jordan is the cover athlete of his own edition: "Michael Jordan edition" or "Legends edition" as his number was famously No. 23.

